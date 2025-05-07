US Ambassador Mike Huckabee holds first official West Bank meeting with settler leaders

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Wednesday became the first sitting American envoy to make an official visit to an Israeli settlement in the West Bank, holding a formal meeting with leaders of the Yesha Council, the umbrella group representing Jewish communities in the territory.

Huckabee toured the archaeological site of ancient Shiloh in the Binyamin region alongside his wife, Janet, before meeting with regional council leaders. The visit was organized by Yisrael Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council.





“For the first time, at the invitation of the Yesha Council, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee made an official visit to the Ancient Shiloh site in Binyamin,” the U.S. Embassy said in a statement. “The Ambassador met with heads of the regional councils as the guest of Yisrael Ganz … and was welcomed at a festive event.”

During the tour, Huckabee expressed strong support for Israel and for the Jewish presence in the area, using the biblical term “Judea and Samaria” to refer to the West Bank.

“I’ve never used any term other than Judea and Samaria,” he said. “It would be a historical injustice and a denial of the Bible to use anything else. President Trump loves this land. You have sacrificed greatly to live here—you’ve paid in blood, sweat and tears. This place is a miracle. Only God’s existence can explain your presence here.”

Huckabee, a former Arkansas governor and Republican presidential candidate, was appointed ambassador last month. He has visited the West Bank numerous times in the past and is known for his strong pro-Israel stance.

“I owe you a spiritual debt,” he told the council leaders. “Jewish existence represents life according to God’s rules, which is why so many want to harm Jews—because they want to erase God. You represent God’s presence and His choice of this land. You are not alone. We stand with you, and so do many around the world. Those who do not stand with you, do not stand with God.”

1 View gallery ( Photo: Shomron Regional Council )

Ganz welcomed Huckabee by saying, “Welcome home. This is the home of the Holy Land, the home the Jewish people have prayed toward for 3,000 years. Ancient Shiloh united the tribes of Israel. Today we stand here in the State of Israel, united and strong—with you.”

Last week, Huckabee held a separate meeting in Jerusalem with Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council . According to a council statement, the two discussed the security and historical significance of the area. Dagan presented Huckabee with a mezuzah made from stones from Mount Ebal, crafted by an artist from the settlement of Itamar.

The two affixed the mezuzah to the entrance of the ambassador’s office, where Dagan recited traditional blessings and Huckabee thanked him for the gift, calling it “a reminder, every time I enter my office, that there are people praying for the peace of Jerusalem, of Judea and Samaria, and all of Israel.”

Though former U.S. Ambassador David Friedman visited the West Bank during his tenure, his trips were informal and not considered official diplomatic events.