Tel Aviv Museum of Art cancels event with Christie's over sale of Nazi's jewelry

“We are grateful for the decision that prevented a historical absurdity," she said in a statement. "While Christie's is working to portray itself as the 'Knight of Justice' by hosting conferences on the restitution of stolen Jewish property, it is collaborating with the biggest looters of our nation's property. It would have been outrageous for a public body in Israel to give a platform to an institute that is trying to make a fortune from the property of the Jews who were murdered or survived the Holocaust. We welcome the museum's decision to be considerate of the Holocaust survivors, who are still with us, and spared them this great embarrassment."