Lebanese banker faces complaint over Netanyahu dinner in Washington

over a Washington dinner he allegedly co-hosted that was attended by Prime Minister

over a Washington dinner he allegedly co-hosted that was attended by Prime Minister

The complaint accuses Sehnaoui of “communicating with the Israeli enemy,” lawyer Mohamad Amer Al Haj Hassan, one of the complainants, told reporters.

The complaint accuses Sehnaoui of “communicating with the Israeli enemy,” lawyer Mohamad Amer Al Haj Hassan, one of the complainants, told reporters.

The complaint accuses Sehnaoui of “communicating with the Israeli enemy,” lawyer Mohamad Amer Al Haj Hassan, one of the complainants, told reporters.

The filing reflects heightened sensitivity in Lebanon over possible normalization with Israel. Lebanon and Israel remain formally at war, though Beirut pledged during recent U.S.-brokered talks to pursue peaceful relations.

The filing reflects heightened sensitivity in Lebanon over possible normalization with Israel. Lebanon and Israel remain formally at war, though Beirut pledged during recent U.S.-brokered talks to pursue peaceful relations.

The filing reflects heightened sensitivity in Lebanon over possible normalization with Israel. Lebanon and Israel remain formally at war, though Beirut pledged during recent U.S.-brokered talks to pursue peaceful relations.

Israel also maintains troops in a strip of southern Lebanon captured during fighting with the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group earlier this year.

Israel also maintains troops in a strip of southern Lebanon captured during fighting with the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group earlier this year.

Israel also maintains troops in a strip of southern Lebanon captured during fighting with the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group earlier this year.

, a staunch supporter of Israel who died July 11. The statement did not identify the event’s organizers.

, a staunch supporter of Israel who died July 11. The statement did not identify the event’s organizers.