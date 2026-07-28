Trump, Netanyahu, Zelensky pay tribute to Lindsey Graham at Washington memorial service

The American political establishment gathered Tuesday evening in Washington to bid farewell to Sen. Lindsey Graham, who died unexpectedly two and a half weeks ago and who, during his three decades in Congress , became one of the most prominent and influential figures in American politics.

At the memorial service held at Washington National Cathedral, President Donald Trump — a key ally of Graham’s in Congress — is set to deliver remarks. Also attending are two leaders who were close friends of Graham: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky , both of whom met separately with Trump earlier in the day at the White House.

Live from Lindsey Graham Washington memorial service

Netanyahu was seen at the start of the ceremony speaking with several senior U.S. administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, as well as with Zelensky.

The ceremonies began earlier Tuesday with a memorial service for Graham at the U.S. Capitol. His casket was carried there at around 5 p.m. Israel time by military personnel in recognition of his previous service as an Air Force military lawyer.

Gallery Trump at the funeral service tonight ( צילום: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

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Netanyahu and his wife Sara sit in the fifth row, behind US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh ( צילום: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

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At the Capitol ceremony, Vice President JD Vance delivered remarks, praising Graham as someone who “loved people from all walks of life.” Vance highlighted Graham’s sharp sense of humor and recalled an occasion when Graham made him laugh so hard he suffered stomach cramps.

“I choose to remember Lindsey Graham as a person who could fight with you on one issue, but fight for you on another issue,” Vance said. “I remember Lindsey Graham as a man who loved people, and because he loved people, he was willing to reason with them, to respect them and ultimately to persuade them.”

Netanyahu was seen at the start of the ceremony speaking with several senior U.S. administration officials ( Photo: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin )

( Photo: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin )

Following the ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, the central hall of the congressional building beneath its famous dome, Graham’s casket was transferred to Washington National Cathedral for the main memorial service.

On Wednesday, Graham’s casket will be taken to South Carolina, the state where he grew up and which he represented in Congress for 31 years: first for eight years in the House of Representatives and later for 23 years in the Senate, until his death.

A private funeral service will be held after a procession departing from the South Carolina State House in Columbia, where Graham began his political career in 1993. The procession will also be accompanied by a flyover of F-16 fighter jets.

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( Photo: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool )

( Photo: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool )

Graham died unexpectedly on July 11 at the age of 71 due to a ruptured aorta. He died just one day after visiting Ukraine, where he met President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of his staunch support for Kyiv during its war with Russia.

Zelensky, who met with Trump Tuesday afternoon to discuss continued U.S. assistance, will attend Graham’s memorial service and is also expected later in the evening to meet with a group of senators advancing an initiative to approve a new package of sanctions against Russia — a package Graham supported before his death.

Senator Darlene Graham, Lindsey's sister who replaced him in office, at the memorial service for her brother ( Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard/Pool )

( Photo: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool )

( Photo: JIM LO SCALZO/Pool via REUTERS )

( Photo: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool )

Graham was also one of Israel’s most prominent allies in the Republican Party and in American politics more broadly. He viewed Israel’s security as a vital American interest and said, among other things, that “Israel’s security is America’s security.” He frequently visited the region to meet with senior Israeli political and security officials.

His foreign policy views were characterized by a notably hawkish approach, particularly regarding Iran’s nuclear program and its regional ambitions, which he described as an existential threat to Israel and to stability throughout the Middle East.

( Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon )

( Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon )

Shortly before the ceremonies began Tuesday, Trump spoke in an interview with Fox News and jokingly referred to Graham’s hawkish positions on global issues.

“Lindsey liked war,” Trump said. “I jokingly say, and there’s nothing funny about it, but he’s never seen a war he didn’t like. He was very much into that.”

Although Graham was once among Trump’s critics and challenged him during the 2016 Republican presidential primaries, after Trump’s victory he refused to vote for him in the election against Hillary Clinton. Over time, however, he became one of Trump’s most loyal allies in Congress.

That relationship with the president gave Graham significant influence over the administration’s Middle East and Israel policies. He was remembered as someone who devoted considerable efforts to advancing a regional defense alliance and normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Graham’s support for Israel stood out especially after Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack , when he firmly sided with the Israeli government and gave full backing to Israel Defense Forces operations in Gaza. He visited Israel several times to express solidarity and consistently stressed that Israel had the right and obligation to destroy the terrorist organization.

Following Graham’s death, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed his sister, Darlene Graham Nordone, as his interim replacement in the Senate. She later announced that she would run in the upcoming election for a full six-year term on the seat he vacated.

Graham, who never married and had no children of his own, had a particularly close relationship with his sister. When he was a college student, both of their parents died and Graham became his sister’s legal guardian when she was 13. Throughout his career, she accompanied him at major events, including speeches and swearing-in ceremonies.

Netanyahu, who met with Trump earlier Tuesday and attended the memorial service, said shortly beforehand that he and his wife Sara had taken part the previous evening in a dinner in Washington honoring Graham, alongside members of Graham’s family, including his sister Darlene.