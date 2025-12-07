South Africa revokes visa waiver for Palestinians after probe into mysterious Gaza charter flight

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber told the South African news outlet IOL that national security agencies concluded that there had been "deliberate and ongoing abuse" of the long-standing 90-day visa exemption for Palestinian passport holders by individuals connected to operations facilitating the relocation of Gaza residents.

Schreiber said the waiver was designed to encourage short-term tourism, but investigators found the passengers who arrived from Kenya were not tourists and had not purchased their own tickets. Instead, the travel was organized by intermediaries, he said, and amounted to “abuse of the passengers themselves,” noting that organizers appeared prepared to abandon them in Johannesburg.

