Yaheli Gur, 17, dies of injuries sustained in Pardes Hanna ramming attack

Israeli girl  was the most severely injured in last week’s terror attack at Karkur junction, where a Palestinian terrorist rammed into 14 pedestrians before being eliminated by police forces

Yaheli Gur, 17, who was critically injured in last week’s car-ramming terror attack at the Karkur junction near central Israel’s Pardes Hanna, died of her injuries on Wednesday.
"Our hearts ache and we don’t have words to express the shock and sorrow," said Pardes Hanna-Karkur council head Yoni Hakimi after the announcement of the teen's death. "Despite doctors' efforts, Yaheli didn’t survive and we had to part with her far too soon this morning. It was a despicable, brutal murder of a young, innocent girl whose only 'crime' was being a Jew in her homeland.
Footage of the attack at the Karkur junction
“She was full of life, dreams and aspirations, all cut short in unimaginable cruelty. It’s an unfathomable pain, a deep wound in her family’s heart, in our community and throughout Israel."
Gur, a high school student, was the most severely injured in the attack. "On behalf of all Harish residents, I send my condolences and embrace her family in this difficult time," said Harish Mayor Yitzhak Keshet. "The entire city grieves with you."
The terrorist, Jamil Ziyud, 53, originally from a Palestinian village in the northern West Bank, had lived illegally in Israel for the past decade after marrying an Arab-Israeli woman from Wadi Ara.
He rammed 14 people at a bus stop near the Karkur junction and continued driving for about four kilometers (2.5 miles) before crashing into a police car near the Gan Shmuel shopping center. He then exited the vehicle armed with a screwdriver and was eliminated by officers on the scene.
Scene of the attack
(Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Jamil Ziyud
Police forces at scene of the attack
(Photo: Gil Nechushtan)
Gur was critically wounded, while the other victims sustained serious, moderate and minor injuries. Magen David Adom emergency service paramedics evacuated the wounded to nearby hospitals.
At the time of the attack, Coastal District Police Chief Deputy Commissioner Yehiel Bohadana said: "Our officers engaged the suspect at the next junction, spotted damage on his vehicle and attempted to block his path."
""