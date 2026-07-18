Havat Gilad residents allege ‘arson terrorism’ after wildfire destroys 13 homes

A special investigative team has been established to determine the cause of a massive wildfire that swept through the West Bank community of Havat Gilad on Saturday , destroying 13 homes and lightly injuring two firefighters.

All residents were evacuated as the flames spread through the community. Police and Fire and Rescue Services are examining several possibilities, including deliberate arson, although investigators have not found conclusive evidence supporting that theory.

Wildfire in Havat Gilad

Security forces currently assess that the fire may have been caused by a discarded cigarette butt.

Residents and local leaders, however, insist that the blaze was deliberately started and have described it as an act of “arson terrorism.”

“During Shabbat, we experienced a massive fire that, to the best of our understanding, was caused by an arson attack carried out by Arabs,” the community said in a statement. “As a result, about 30 structures were burned and enormous damage was caused to infrastructure.”

( Photo: Israel Fire and Rescue Services )

The community also claimed that Palestinians in nearby villages fired fireworks while emergency crews were working to extinguish the flames. “We thank the rescue and security forces and the hundreds of volunteers who came to save the community,” the statement said. “We call on state authorities to respond decisively and to mobilize immediately for the community’s rehabilitation.”

“We will not bow our heads,” it added. “We will rebuild the community, assist the families and, with God’s help, the community will grow many times over and strengthen its hold on the land of Samaria.”

Local resident Oren Zar said the fire had been started at several points near the community while strong winds helped the flames spread rapidly. “In the middle of Shabbat, taking advantage of the wind, Arab rioters set fires at several locations near Havat Gilad,” he said. “The fire spread quickly. The entire community was evacuated to Yitzhar and other communities, and some residents escaped the flames at the very last moment.”

“Thank God there were no physical injuries, and that is the most important thing,” he added. “We will heal everyone’s emotional wounds, with God’s help.”

Zar said dozens of families had lost their homes and possessions, while businesses and sources of income were also destroyed. “The damage is estimated at many tens of millions of shekels, and the rehabilitation process will be long,” he said. “But we are connected to this good land, and we will rebuild and emerge stronger from this disaster.”

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan also said there was “very strong reasonable suspicion” that the fire had been deliberately set.

“I call for the perpetrators to be caught and for the authorities to fight arson terrorism,” Dagan said. “About 30 homes and businesses were burned, and enormous damage was caused to infrastructure. I expect all state authorities to take part in rebuilding the community.”

Dagan claimed the blaze began after a burning object was thrown from a moving vehicle into a nearby field of dry brush. “This is a very serious incident here in Havat Gilad,” he said. “Unfortunately, this afternoon we were forced to evacuate more than 100 families.”

“The incident clearly began when a passing vehicle threw something, although it is still unclear exactly what, toward an area of dry vegetation,” he added. “That caused a massive fire.”

Dagan took part in a situation assessment at the community alongside Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Religious Zionism lawmaker Zvi Sukkot. Smotrich said he had instructed senior officials from the Property Tax Authority to send appraisers to document the damage and begin the compensation process. He also ordered immediate assistance for affected families and an examination of permanent housing solutions.

“At the government and local-authority levels, we are acting immediately to accompany and support the residents,” Smotrich said.