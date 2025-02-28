Murdered hostage Tsachi Idan laid to rest

Tzachi Idan who was murdered in Hamas captivity was being laid to rest on Friday next to his daughter Ma'ayan who was murdered during the Hamas massacre on October 7. The funeral procession began at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, where his favorite soccer team is based before making its way to the cemetery at Kibbutz Einat.
"The unbearable journey our family has been through to bring our beloved Tzachi back from the hell in Gaza has come to an end," his family said. They had received a few signs of life from Idan in the 510 days since he was abducted by the terrorists, He was alive in November of 2023, and was to be released in that first deal."
Yigal Idan, uncle of slaine hostage said as the funeral began that to him, all hope has died. 'Although you are now home I want to apologize to you for not returning you alive, or shout loudly enough in the inattentive ears," he said at the start of Idan's funeral. "We are sorry that our country forgot you and did not know how to return you on time and that in this world, geniouses like you are left to rot in tunnels and contemptible leaders, allow themselves to sentenced you to death."
Idan's abduction and their atrocities were filmed and posted on social media by the terrorists who infiltrated his home and murdered his daughter, while using it as a base to hold other families from Kibbutz Nahal Oz. Omri Miran, who is still being held hostage was also abducted at the time as were Yehudit and Natali Ra'anan who had since been released.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
His remains were returned to Israel early on Thursday morning along with the bodies of Itzik Elgarat and Ohad Yahalomi who were murdered in captivity and Shlomo Mansour who was murdered during the massacre and whose body was abducted and held in Gaza.
People stood along the route leading from the border with Gaza in the late night hours, holding flags to honor the four Israelis who were murdered by Hamas terrorists, after they were returned to Israel. The bodies were identified after the were transferred by the Red Cross to IDF hands, by forensic teams before being taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine where the cause of death was determined.