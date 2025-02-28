Murdered hostage Tsachi Idan laid to rest

was being laid to rest on Friday next to his daughter Ma'ayan who was murdered during the Hamas massacre on October 7. The funeral procession began at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, where his favorite soccer team is based before making its way to the cemetery at Kibbutz Einat.

"The unbearable journey our family has been through to bring our beloved Tzachi back from the hell in Gaza has come to an end," his family said. They had received a few signs of life from Idan in the 510 days since he was abducted by the terrorists, He was alive in November of 2023, and was to be released in that first deal."

