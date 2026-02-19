Hananel Gez is engaged 9 months after wife, newborn killed in West Bank terror attack

Nine months after his wife, Tzeela, and their newborn son, Ravid Chaim, were killed in a shooting attack near the settlement of Bruchin in the West Bank, Hananel Gez has announced his engagement to Maayan Ben Shimol.
“With praise and gratitude for the miracle, we are happy and excited to announce that we are engaged,” the couple said in a joint statement.
On May 14, Hananel and Tzeela—who was in her ninth month of pregnancy—were on their way to the hospital for the birth of their son. Shortly after they left their home in Bruchin, a Palestinian gunman opened fire at their vehicle. Tzeela was critically wounded and pronounced dead shortly afterward. Hananel also was injured but managed to drive the car out of the line of fire.
He called for medical assistance, and paramedics evacuated Tzeela to the hospital. After her death was confirmed, doctors performed an emergency Caesarean section and delivered the baby, whose condition was described as critical.
Following two weeks in which he fought for his life, and during which the family held a brit milah and named him Ravid Chaim, doctors declared him dead.
Since then, Hananel has continued to raise the couple’s three children with dedication and has spoken publicly about the security situation on roads in the West Bank. He has now found love again with Maayan Ben Shimol, marking what those close to him describe as a new chapter after profound loss.