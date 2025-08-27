IDF strikes Hamas terror cell, weapons depot on Gaza City outskirts as offensive's preparations continue

Israeli forces said they eliminated a Hamas terrorist cell and located a weapons depot on the outskirts of Gaza City as part of ongoing operations across the Gaza Strip .

According to the IDF, troops from the Givati Brigade’s combat team under the 162nd Division are operating in the Jabaliya area and on the northern outskirts of Gaza City. The forces neutralized a terrorist cell and discovered a weapons cache used by Hamas to plan and carry out attacks against Israeli troops.

IDF operations in Gaza ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"Operations on the outskirts of Gaza City allow the expansion of fighting deeper into the territory and prevent terrorist groups from establishing strongholds in the area," the IDF said.

In addition to these operations, the newly established 607th Engineering Battalion, created after lessons learned from the war in Gaza, conducted its first mission in Gaza under the Givati Brigade’s command.

The IDF said its Southern Command continues operations against terrorist organizations across the Gaza Strip to protect the security of Israeli civilians.