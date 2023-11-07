Danke schön: German Air Force commander arrives in Israel to donate blood

Gerhartz met with Major General Tomer Bar, his Israeli counterpart, and was given a thorough review of the war effort against Hamas. He expressed support for the operations and said he has complete faith in the Israeli Air Force's capability to get the job done accurately.

Just several hours into the war on October 7, Magen David Adom cautioned about the lack of proper blood reserves, prompting Israelis by the thousands to donate blood immediately, surpassing the need to the extent that several blood donating stations had closed, saying they now have more than enough.

