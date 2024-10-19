Netanyahu says he is undeterred after drone targets his home





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday posted a clip filmed in Jerusalem saying nothing will deter him, just hours after a drone attack targeted his private residence in Caesarea.

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed that the drone attack launched in Lebanon targeted his private residence in Caesarea adding that the family was not at home during the attack. The drone landed on another resident but caused no injuries.

2 View gallery Drone lands in Caesarea, Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

No sirens were activated, causing residents of the affluent community to voice their anger.

"There was a buzzing sound before the drone hit," one resident said. "It was unclear where it came from but then the explosion occurred."

Drone evades chopper over Acre





"I live nearby," another man said. "the explosion was louder than we were used to. At first we thought this may be an Iranian attack and could not understand why no sirens were activated. Can we feel safe? Once again a drone manages to evade low flying choppers and intercepts and this time it hit a house here."

"The day before yesterday, we eliminated arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar. I said we were in our war of revival," Netanyahu said. "We are carrying on to the end. I am proud of our soldiers, our commanders and the citizens and nothing will deter me," he said.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is undeterred after drone attack ( Photo: Screenshot )

Netanyahu's neighbors in Caesarea said they observed a convoy leaving the community in the early morning, before the drone strike but according to his office, he has not been in the home for over a week.

