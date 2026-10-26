Report: Hezbollah rebuilds drone arsenal with Iranian cash, braces for renewed war with Israel

Lebanese security officials familiar with Hezbollah's activities say the terrorist group has spent the past three months preparing for a possible resumption of fighting with Israel, following a substantial infusion of Iranian funding. Despite suffering heavy losses in successive wars with Israel, Hezbollah remains committed to fighting and has used the lull in hostilities since June to rearm, focusing on acquiring explosives and producing attack drones capable of striking Israeli positions.
One Lebanese security source and another person close to Hezbollah told Reuters that the group had received tens of millions of dollars from Iran to strengthen its military capabilities. The funding comes in addition to approximately $200 million transferred from Tehran to assist displaced families in Hezbollah's Shiite strongholds, as Reuters reported earlier this month.
According to the sources, Hezbollah is also working to restore command-and-control structures disrupted during major battles with Israel. The group's media office rejected claims that its command systems had collapsed, arguing that Israel's occupation of Lebanese territory made resistance a legitimate right.
The IDF declined to comment, while Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations in Geneva did not respond to Reuters' questions. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said Washington would continue restricting Hezbollah's finances through sanctions and other measures, while a Treasury Department spokesperson said Iran was running out of money and ways to transfer it.
Hezbollah on alert for renewed fighting
Hezbollah remains on alert for a possible escalation between the United States and Iran that could reignite fighting in Lebanon. However, Lebanese security sources said the group has yet to fully replenish its weapons stockpiles or restore its fighting force.
The organization acknowledged this month that explosives seized by Lebanese authorities belonged to Hezbollah and were intended for use against Israel. A Hezbollah official and a Lebanese security source told Reuters the materials were specifically intended for explosive-laden drones.
Hezbollah also faces the challenge of rebuilding its command capabilities following losses on key fronts, including the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil and the strategic Ali al-Taher ridge. Lebanese security officials said the group's tactics, which relied on small combat units and rationed anti-tank rockets, left some fighters isolated and struggling against Israel's remotely operated weapons, including armed drones and remote-controlled military vehicles.
The IDF told Reuters it uses remotely operated systems to monitor southern Lebanon and reduce the exposure of its troops to threats. Hezbollah has not explicitly stated whether it would join a renewed conflict involving Iran, but its media office said the group was careful not to provide Israel with justification for further escalation, particularly because of concerns that its supporters could once again be displaced from their homes.