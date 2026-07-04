AC wars and subway saunas: New York sweats through America’s biggest birthday bash

New York likes to see itself as a city that is rattled by nothing. A flooded subway? People keep heading to meetings. A rat runs off with someone’s pizza slice? They film it, post it and order another.

But this week, just before the United States marks 250 years of independence, the city got a sweaty reminder: Two days of extreme heat are enough to make even one of the world’s richest, fastest and most self-assured metropolises look vulnerable.

A Fourth of July sound-and-light show is projected onto the Washington Monument in Washington ( Video: from social media )

Central Park topped 105 degrees Fahrenheit, about 40 degrees Celsius, for the first time in 14 years. Asphalt radiated heat back into people’s faces, trash cans baked in the sun and subway platforms turned into unwanted public saunas. Train seats were so hot that some riders preferred to stand. On the streets, women walked with towels around their necks like scarves, while shirtless men moved through Midtown as if it were the Tel Aviv promenade.

City officials opened crowded cooling centers, extended hours at public pools and urged residents to check on elderly neighbors. The local utility reported outages affecting tens of thousands of customers since the heat wave began. In synagogues and neighborhood WhatsApp groups, many Jews marking the fast of the 17th of Tammuz had a question beyond when the fast ended: “Where will we be if the power goes out?”

Many city apartments do not have air conditioning. Others still rely on temporary window units that cool little more than the illusion that New York is prepared for anything.

Gallery July 4 celebrations in New York ( Photo: Jim McIsaac / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

The heat was not only an urban nuisance. A 68-year-old man in Pennsylvania died after gardening in the heat, with authorities determining that he suffered a heart attack caused by the strain of heat exhaustion. In New York, more than 120 people sought emergency care because of the heat. City officials say about 500 New Yorkers die prematurely each summer from heat-related causes. In 2025, 21 deaths were directly attributed to heat.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani released one of his typically polished viral videos urging residents to set air conditioners to 78 degrees Fahrenheit, about 25.5 degrees Celsius, turn off unnecessary lights and appliances and reduce strain on the power grid.

For Israelis and many others, the request may sound routine. For many Americans, the idea of doing something small for the collective good remains politically combustible. Mamdani’s critics quickly accused him of “communism,” while others vowed to set their air conditioners 10 degrees lower. Mamdani noted that the request was not a Bolshevik revolution but long-standing city policy meant to prevent blackouts.

Chief Beaudette is outside MSG again. Something big must be happening 👀 pic.twitter.com/ECIc71EXdo — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 3, 2026

As the city sweated and was asked to conserve power, it also became America’s biggest stage: the country’s 250th Independence Day, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding , a massive harbor flotilla, Macy’s fireworks and the famous Times Square ball dropping for the first time in mid-July.

Swift and Kelce never officially confirmed their Madison Square Garden wedding, but barricades went up around the arena, black SUVs moved in and out and fans stood in the heat just to be near the moment. Police gave no details, but a viral NYPD video featuring an officer using Swift lyrics over a megaphone was enough for the Swifties.

Pyrotechnics galore

A few blocks away, Times Square had a rare moment of its own. The iconic New Year's Eve Ball descended eight times, marking the start of July 4 across each of the United States' time zones and inhabited territories.

July 4 celebrations in New York ( Photo: REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis )

In New York Harbor, tall ships and military vessels gathered for Sail4th 250, one of the largest maritime celebrations in U.S. history. Dozens of ships and thousands of sailors sailed past the Statue of Liberty, which was illuminated alongside the Eiffel Tower in a joint light display honoring the French gift that became one of America's defining symbols.

Israeli former hostage Alon Ohel performed during a concert aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz alongside American musician John Ondrasik, better known as Five for Fighting. Ondrasik, a vocal supporter of Israel, performed a new version of his hit "Superman" dedicated to Ohel and the remaining hostages.

Ohel was briefly detained upon arriving in New York after government databases still listed him as being held captive in Gaza. According to people familiar with the matter, the issue was resolved after a brief review and intervention by Israel's consulate in New York, allowing him to enter the country. A similar incident occurred in May 2025, when former hostage Liri Albag was briefly detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport after a comparable misunderstanding.

July 4 celebrations in New York ( Photo: AP Photo/Adam Hunger )

Later Friday, Macy's annual fireworks display was set to mark both Independence Day and the 50th anniversary of the department store's iconic fireworks tradition. The show was expected to feature tens of thousands of pyrotechnic shells, laser displays projected onto the Brooklyn Bridge and millions of spectators gathered at designated viewing areas across the city.

Across New York state, landmarks including the Statue of Liberty and Niagara Falls were illuminated in red, white and blue.

In Washington, the national celebration took on a distinctly Trump-era tone. President Donald Trump traveled to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota for a speech and fireworks display ahead of the main Independence Day festivities on the National Mall, in what was widely seen as an effort to reclaim the national spotlight from the celebrity spectacle unfolding in New York.

The stage is falling apart at the rehearsal for Freedom 250's July 4th celebration. pic.twitter.com/bPbg94hp6X — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) July 2, 2026

But the weather proved difficult there as well. The Great American State Fair temporarily closed during the afternoon after temperatures in the capital reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit for a second consecutive day. A rehearsal video from the National Mall showed part of a stage set collapsing near dancers. No one was injured, though the images quickly spread online.