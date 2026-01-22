Tens of thousands rally in Sakhnin against rampant crime and extortion

. All businesses, schools and public institutions remained closed in protest over what residents describe as a lack of enforcement against escalating violence, including shootings at businesses, extortion attempts and death threats. At the same time, a so-called blacklist circulated on social media, naming men allegedly involved in extortion, threats, shootings and drug trafficking. Some of those named said they had no connection to the accusations.

