Tens of thousands rally in Sakhnin against rampant crime and extortion

A massive turnout in Israel’s Arab community followed the call from Sakhnin, with an estimated 50,000 people participating on Thursday in a demonstration against shootings at businesses, homes and vehicles carried out by criminals demanding protection money. Among the protesters were doctors, lawyers, pharmacists and engineers who went on strike during the day and joined the rally.
The High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel, headed by Dr. Jamal Zahalka, declared a general strike for Thursday. The strike included all schools, kindergartens and public services in Arab localities, in solidarity with Sakhnin residents who have endured months of severe violence and threats after refusing to pay protection money.
This marked the fourth consecutive day of strikes in Sakhnin. All businesses, schools and public institutions remained closed in protest over what residents describe as a lack of enforcement against escalating violence, including shootings at businesses, extortion attempts and death threats. At the same time, a so-called blacklist circulated on social media, naming men allegedly involved in extortion, threats, shootings and drug trafficking. Some of those named said they had no connection to the accusations.
Speaking to the ynet on Thursday morning, Sakhnin Mayor Mazen Ghanayem asked, “In a proper democratic country, can it be that citizens are killed morning, noon and night and no one cares?” He sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over remarks made this week during a special Knesset debate. “If he stands at the Knesset podium and says money is being funneled to crime families, and if you know that, why are you not dealing with them?” Ghanayem said. “It is Arab society that is suffering from this. Many people are leaving for Jewish communities because of it,” he added. “What are we asking for? Personal security and peace of mind. These are not impossible demands. I write letters everywhere, and in the end the violence and protection rackets only grow, as if we are not citizens of the state. If the state does not wake up, we will block major roads so we are seen.”
Samar Shaheen, a Sakhnin resident and head of the Arab Society Department at the organization ‘Centers for Social Justice,’ also spoke to ynet. “There is a lot of fear at night. We are afraid for our children, that suddenly there will be gunfire in a cafe or a grocery store. Today’s demonstration is a very brave step. We do not feel safe in our homes and we want a solution. Where is the police in all of this? There is enormous responsibility on the government and the police. Where is the enforcement?", “If I have a minor traffic accident, I immediately get a fine,” she added. “But when there are shootings, no one protects us.”
The first business owner to strike was Ali Zbeidat, who owns several large businesses in Sakhnin. “More than 200 bullets were fired at my store,” he told ynet earlier this week. “If people had been nearby, it would have ended with dead and wounded. I also received serious threats to my life, all to force me to pay protection money.”
“I refuse,” he said. “This is our livelihood and we have to protect it from this policy. To avoid risking lives, I closed the businesses. People’s safety is more important than money. Unfortunately, the police are not helping us, and we can no longer remain silent.”