Witkoff may visit Israel next week, says 'almost all' of Iran's nuclear program is destroyed

Trump envoy says it is unclear whether Iran is willing to enter negotiations, adds that Russians denied sharing intel with Tehran on US assets in Middle East

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said he will likely travel to Israel next week to coordinate with Israeli officials on the war with Iran, according to an interview Tuesday with CNBC.
Witkoff said the potential trip would focus on coordination with Israel regarding the conflict and its next stages.
(Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
(Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
In the interview, Witkoff also said recent military operations had severely damaged Iran’s nuclear program, saying the United States and its allies had destroyed “almost all” of Iran’s uranium enrichment capability.
He added that it remains unclear whether Iran is willing to enter negotiations.
“Let’s see if the Iranians want to talk,” Witkoff said.
Witkoff also said Russia denied sharing intelligence with Iran about U.S. military assets.
According to Witkoff, the issue was raised during a phone call Monday between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russians told Trump during the call that they had not provided Tehran with intelligence on U.S. military assets, he said.
