The touching embrace of former hostages Segev Kalfon and Ohad Ben Ami | Watch their reunion

Segev Kalfon, who was released from Hamas captivity after 738 day s, on Sunday met fellow former hostage Ohad Ben Ami , with whom he was held in Gaza. The two embraced for several minutes, and Kalfon was recorded saying emotionally: "Wow, his scent."

The hug between former hostages Segev Kalfon and Ohad Ben Ami ( Video: Facebook )

A strong bond had formed between the two men during captivity, and in a conversation with social activist and businessman Shai Graucher, Kalfon shared how he had pleaded with his captors to allow him to watch Ben Ami's release.

"After much effort, they let us. I can’t describe what I felt. First of all, I was happy for him that he got out. I imagined what it would be like for me too," Kalfon said in the conversation.

2 View gallery Segev Kalfon and Ohad Ben Ami are reunited ( Photo: Facebook )

"I had a dream of getting up on that stage, surrounded by all the Hamas guys, and shouting 'Shema Yisrael, Adonai Eloheinu, Adonai Echad.' They told me, ‘You’re crazy, if you do that they’ll send you back.’ I told them I don’t care. I’ll do whatever it takes for the cameras to see me saying it," he also related.

Segev, 27, was abducted from the Nova music festival. After he returned home, his father Kobi Kalfon recited the Shehecheyanu blessing - said when experiencing something new or special for the first time in a while - and thanked all who helped in the struggle to bring the hostages home.

Segev Kaflon is reunited with his family after leaving Gaza ( Video: IDF Spokespersons Unit )





2 View gallery Segev Kaflon and his family on the helicopter on the way to the hospital ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

In a statement from the families of the released hostages treated at Sheba–Tel Hashomer Hospital, he called for the return of all deceased hostages :