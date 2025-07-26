Israeli tourist has part of ear bitten off in suspected antisemitic attack near Athens

An Israeli tourist was injured in an apparent antisemitic attack by a group of Syrian migrants at a beach near Athens, officials said Saturday. The assailant was arrested, and Israel’s embassy in Athens is in contact with local authorities.
The tourist, identified as Stav Ben Shushan, lost a part of his ear and is currently hospitalized. Greek police also briefly detained Ben Shushan after the attacker filed a counter-complaint accusing him of making “racist remarks.” Despite the allegation, Ben Shushan remains under medical care in a local hospital.
According to Ben Shushan, the attack occurred while he and his wife were speaking with another Israeli couple at Bolivar Beach near Athens. A man approached them, began filming and shouted provocative statements including “Free Palestine,” “Damn Israel” and “I am Hamas.” The man then threw sand at them, prompting Ben Shushan to push him away. Security personnel at the beach intervened and removed the attacker.
Ben Shushan said the same man returned an hour later and attempted to assault his wife. When he tried to protect her, the man bit his ear and tore part of it off, requiring immediate medical attention.
The Foreign Ministry said preliminary information indicates that a group of migrants identified the Israeli tourists and began harassing them. “One of the individuals later attacked the Israeli man while he was in the water, biting his ear and causing a serious injury,” a ministry spokesperson said. “The attacker is under arrest, and we are in contact with the victim and Greek authorities.”
The incident adds to a series of recent anti-Israeli confrontations in Greece. Earlier this week, Israeli youths were assaulted by Turkish tourists on the island of Rhodes, and a pro-Palestinian protest prevented an Israeli cruise ship from docking at the island of Syros.