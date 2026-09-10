Somaliland leader says he wants Israeli military presence amid growing regional threats

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi says his country would welcome a future Israeli military presence , arguing that closer security cooperation could strengthen deterrence as threats grow around the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.

“There is no Israeli security presence in Somaliland yet, but perhaps there will be one in the future,” Abdullahi told ynet during a visit to Washington. “We will cooperate with any friendly country, and we need security partners, including Israel. If Israel is present, it will provide deterrence. We need protection. I do not rule out Israel or the United States establishing a presence here.”

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi ( Photo: Itzik Belenitzki )

His comments come as tensions rise with neighboring Somalia and as the Houthis expand their presence in Yemen toward the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait. Abdullahi said Somaliland has an army of around 25,000 troops and a coast guard of roughly 1,500, but could benefit from outside technology and training. “We have enough military strength to defend ourselves,” he said, “but perhaps we need technology and training.”

The president said the possibility of an Israeli security presence had not yet formally been discussed between the two countries, despite reports that Israeli security officials have already visited Somaliland. He also said his government would be prepared to contribute up to 2,000 troops to the planned international force expected to assist with the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip.

Abdullahi was speaking during his first visit to Washington, where he is meeting State Department officials and members of Congress as Somaliland seeks U.S. recognition following Israel’s historic decision to recognize it. “We asked the entire world for 25 years to recognize us,” he said on the sidelines of the MEAD conference. “Now we are being seen, and we hope others will follow Israel.”

He said recognition had opened the way for cooperation with Israel in security, trade and the economy, but acknowledged that it had also brought new risks. “There are no free lunches,” Abdullahi said. “We created enemies for ourselves because of the recognition, including Somalia and countries outside Africa that provide Somalia with weapons and intervene on the side of our rivals.”

Somali officials have threatened to invade Somaliland following the Israeli move, according to Abdullahi, who said tensions have increased along their porous border. He accused outside countries of backing Somalia, citing weapons supplies and Turkish aircraft. At the same time, he said Kenya and Ethiopia had refrained from condemning Somaliland’s ties with Israel and claimed confidential talks were underway with other countries over possible recognition.

Houthi forces enter the Yemeni port city of Al-Mokha

Across the Red Sea, Houthi forces have moved into the Yemeni port city of Al-Mokha as their presence expands closer to Bab al-Mandab. Abdullahi said Somaliland currently has no direct confrontation with the group. “We have been neighbors with Yemen and the Houthis for thousands of years, and as a country we currently have no direct conflict with them,” he said.

‘We want to be part of the Abraham Accords’

Abdullahi said talks with Washington over possible U.S. recognition are continuing but stressed that no commitment has been made. “There are talks with the United States, but I cannot say there are currently any American promises,” he said. Somaliland also wants to join the Abraham Accords. “We want to be part of the Abraham Accords. That way we will have more friends.”

Asked whether Israel and Somaliland had discussed taking in migrants from Gaza, Abdullahi smiled and said the issue was not relevant to his country. He also said support for ties with Israel remains broad at home despite criticism from one opposition party over the decision to establish a Somaliland embassy in Jerusalem.

Economic ties are another major priority. Abdullahi said water is Somaliland’s most pressing need and noted that his delegation met representatives of around 100 Israeli companies during a visit to Israel. Somaliland hopes to attract Israeli investment, sell sheep, goats and cattle to the Israeli market and potentially send skilled workers, including nurses and midwives.

The president also promoted Somaliland’s tourism potential. “We have 850 kilometers of beautiful coastline, and we want to build five-star hotels there,” he said. “You are more than welcome to build hotels in our country.”