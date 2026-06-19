Military cooperation with Israel has ‘no limit,’ Somaliland foreign minister says

Somaliland’s foreign minister does not rule out the possibility of Israel establishing a military base in the Horn of Africa territory , saying cooperation between the two sides could extend to any field in which they share an interest.

“In anything and in any area where we see that both countries can benefit and that it serves our mutual interest, we will cooperate — whether economically, security-related or politically,” Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam told ynet. “There is no limit to the relationship and cooperation between us.”

2 View gallery Somaliland Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam

Adam spoke at the end of what Somaliland described as a historic visit to Israel by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi , who arrived with a delegation of six senior officials.

The possibility of an Israeli base in Somaliland came up during Abdillahi’s meetings in Israel, including with Defense Minister Israel Katz. Israel has a strategic interest in a presence there because of Somaliland’s proximity to the Houthis in Yemen and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

“It was very emotional, and it will be remembered in our history,” Adam said. “For us, this was the first state visit by the head of Somaliland to another country in the world.”

Adam said Israel had played a unique role in Somaliland’s diplomatic history. “In 1960, when Somaliland gained independence from Britain, Israel was one of the first countries to recognize our independence,” he said. “And again, after Somaliland regained the independence that was taken from it, Israel was the first country to recognize us. Now Israel hosted our president for his first state visit.”

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi meets with Defense Minister Israel Katz in Jerusalem ( Video: Defense Ministry )

He added: “ Israel is the first country in the world to establish diplomatic relations with Somaliland with the opening of Somaliland’s embassy in Jerusalem. We will always be grateful to the State of Israel.”

What were the achievements of this visit? “The president opened Somaliland’s first embassy in the world, located in Jerusalem — that is the major achievement. We established diplomatic relations. From now on, the two countries are ready to cooperate in any field that serves the interests of both countries. This is the beginning, and we will continue to strengthen relations and cooperate in every area.”

Are you planning direct flights between Tel Aviv and Hargeisa, and do you also want Israeli tourists? “Israelis are already coming to Somaliland. As for direct flights, that will come in the future. We expect Israeli tourists to come. They will come.”

He described Somaliland as a diverse destination, with “850 kilometers of wonderful beaches” along the Gulf of Aden, as well as deserts and other attractions. “We have a lot to see. Tourists come to us from all over the world,” he said. “We do not have direct flights from Israel, but that is something we would very much like to happen in the future.”

2 View gallery Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi meets with President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem ( Photo: GPO )

Were you pressured not to establish ties with Israel or open an embassy in Jerusalem? Is it true that you were offered financial assistance not to do so? “The people of Somaliland have shown resilience, wisdom and commitment. No external pressure, propaganda or attempt to create a crisis can change our determination to advance a future of peace, development, prosperity and international cooperation.”

He said Somaliland “does not need permission from anyone” to engage with other countries. “As a democratic and responsible country, Somaliland has the sovereign right to advance its national interests and pursue external peace,” he said. “No country has achieved development by limiting its friendships or restricting its international partners. Progress is achieved only by opening doors and building bridges.”

Are Israelis welcome in Somaliland? Are you inviting Israeli businesspeople? “Absolutely, yes. From now on, Israel is open to Somaliland. We are ready to work with you. Israel is very welcome in Somaliland.”

Why has only Israel recognized Somaliland so far? “We believe more countries will soon join in recognizing Somaliland. We are confident this will open the door for additional countries.”