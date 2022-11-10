Troops arrest suspect involved in death of Israeli commando in Jenin

Security forces say apprehended Tzdaki Marai who took part in shootout that killed Sergeant Major Noam Raz of the elite counterterror unit Yamam in May; arms seized in raid

Elisha Ben Kimon, Yoav Zitun, Einav Halabi|
Israeli troops arrested a Palestinian in the West Bank city of Jenin for his suspected involvement in the fatal shooting of an Israeli commando, a statement released by security forces on Thursday read.
    • According to the statement, IDF and Border Police troops raided the northern West Bank city following intelligence from the Shin Bet and apprehended 23-year-old local Tzdaki Ahmed Ali Marai.
    Israeli forces clash with Palestinian militants during arrest of Tzdaki Marai in Jenin
    Marai is one of several suspects allegedly involved in the shootout that killed Sergeant Major Noam Raz of Israel Police's elite counterterror unit Yamam during a raid on a terror suspect’s home in the town of Burqin in the Jenin area in May.
    Marai was described by security forces as a “high-level militant operative” who was involved in a number of shooting attacks at IDF soldiers, including the one that killed Raz.
    During the activity, a suspect hurled an explosive device at IDF soldiers, who responded with live fire, according to the statement.
    Tzdaki Ahmed Ali Marai
    An M-16 rifle and two handguns found in his possession were seized as well as his vehicle in the 45-minute flash operation.
    No injuries were reported among Israeli forces.
    The suspect and confiscated weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing.
    Weapons seized in Marai's possession
    (Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
    Marai's brother told Palestinian media that he had tried to warn him of his arrest, but arrived too late.
    "I went to tell him that he should run, but the army was already on the stairs and started shouting on the loudspeaker," he said.
    "They blew the doors open, went inside and shouted 'turn yourself in'. He turned himself in after they beat him."
    Slain Israeli commando Noam Raz
    (Photo: Courtesy of the family)
    Last week, security forces killed Faruk Salama, the commander of the Jenin branch of the Quds Brigade - Islamic Jihad's armed wing, during a daytime IDF raid in Jenin.
    According to the military, Faruk was also involved in Raz's killing.
