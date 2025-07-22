Missile from Yemen triggers sirens across central Israel

IDF says incoming threat shot down by air defenses; Home Front Command urges public to adhere to emergency safety guidelines

Ynetnews|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Yemen
Rocket sirens
Houthis
Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel on Tuesday morning after the IDF reported a missile launch from Yemen targeting Israeli territory.
In a preliminary statement, the IDF said that air defense systems were activated to intercept the threat. “The IDF has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory,” the military announced. “Aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.” The missile was announced to have been intercepted shortly later.
1 View gallery
(Photo: Cumta)
Sirens were triggered in multiple locations across central Israel, prompting warnings from the Home Front Command, which urged the public to adhere to emergency safety guidelines.
The IDF said the incident is under investigation and additional details would be released as they become available.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""