Missile from Yemen triggers sirens across central Israel

Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel on Tuesday morning after the IDF reported a missile launch from Yemen targeting Israeli territory.
In a preliminary statement, the IDF said that air defense systems were activated to intercept the threat. “The IDF has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory,” the military announced. “Aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.” The missile was announced to have been intercepted shortly later.
Sirens were triggered in multiple locations across central Israel, prompting warnings from the Home Front Command, which urged the public to adhere to emergency safety guidelines.
The IDF said the incident is under investigation and additional details would be released as they become available.