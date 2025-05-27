Mural of Netanyahu kissing Hitler sparks outrage in Italy

A mural depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kissing Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, painted on the walls of a high school in Rome, has sparked outrage as criticism of Israel in Europe intensifies amid the ongoing war in Gaza.
The mural, titled "The Final Solution," was created by Laika, a well-known Italian street artist, according to the newspaper La Repubblica. The artwork shows Hitler embracing Netanyahu and congratulating him on the handling of the conflict in Gaza.
Laika defended the provocative piece in a social media post, saying the extreme imagery was intended to provoke public and media attention. “The Israeli government, with the support of the United States and the European Union (led by Italy and Germany), is systematically advancing a campaign to annihilate the Palestinian people,” she wrote. She described Israel’s military operation, Gideon’s Chariots, as “an ethnic cleansing campaign.”
Laika claimed the Israeli army has occupied 81% of Gaza, caused mass starvation, and destroyed much of the territory, leaving tens of thousands dead, including more than 20,000 children. “Gaza has long been a massive open-air prison, and now it has been nearly entirely destroyed. The next phase is the expulsion of the survivors,” she alleged.
The artist also criticized Western nations, accusing them of hypocrisy.
“Europe imposed sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine, yet it remains silent in the face of Israeli atrocities. The genocide of the Palestinian people is not only tolerated but also funded, while protests in defense of this oppressed and slaughtered nation are being suppressed,” she wrote. Laika called on Jewish communities to denounce Netanyahu, saying: “Anyone who has experienced immense suffering, such as the Holocaust, cannot stand by and accept the atrocities happening in Gaza.”
Laika also directed criticism at the Italian government, accusing it of remaining silent about incidents such as the reported deaths of Dr. Alaa Al-Najjar’s nine children in an Israeli airstrike. “We have learned nothing from the past. The destruction of Gaza will also mark the end of our democracy and the protection of human rights,” she said.
Italy has seen a rise in anti-Israel sentiment in recent months, with documented incidents including Israeli customers being expelled from cafes and restaurants, posters and stickers on shops declaring “No entry for Israelis” or “Zionists are not welcome here,” and antisemitic slurs targeting Israelis and Italian Jews perceived as supporters of Israel.
Despite this, Italy has traditionally been a welcoming destination for Israelis and remains a popular tourist hotspot. The current government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is considered supportive of Israel’s fight against terrorism. However, anti-Israel sentiment has become increasingly visible, particularly among university students, left-wing organizations, and migrant communities.
The mural has drawn sharp criticism for its inflammatory imagery, with many viewing it as a dangerous escalation in the discourse surrounding the Gaza conflict.