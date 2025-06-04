US detains family of suspect in firebomb attack on pro-Israel rally in Colorado

U.S. immigration authorities on Tuesday detained the wife and five children of an Egyptian man accused of firebombing a pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado, and moved to deport them, officials said.
The family of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, may be removed from the country as early as Tuesday night, the White House said in a post on X. Homeland Security officials are investigating whether Soliman’s family had prior knowledge of the June 1 attack or offered any support. No charges have been filed against them, and officials have not indicated any evidence of their involvement.
Soliman is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails and using a makeshift flamethrower at a weekly event organized by Run for Their Lives, a group advocating for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Twelve people were injured, ranging in age from 52 to 88, including a Holocaust survivor. Three remained hospitalized Wednesday at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
According to police, Soliman had prepared 18 incendiary devices but used only two during the attack. He intended to kill all 20 participants but abandoned his plan out of fear, authorities said. Witnesses said he shouted “Free Palestine” during the assault and caught himself on fire while throwing the second device.
In statements to investigators, Soliman said he had planned the attack for a year and waited until his daughter graduated before carrying it out. He expressed no remorse and said he would do it again if given the chance. Authorities said he took a concealed-carry class and attempted to buy a firearm but was denied because he is not a U.S. citizen.
Originally from the village of el-Motamedia in Egypt’s Nile Delta, Soliman spent 17 years in Kuwait before moving to Colorado Springs three years ago. He entered the U.S. on a tourist visa in August 2022, which expired six months later. He applied for asylum the following month and was granted a temporary work permit in March 2023, which has since lapsed.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
His daughter was recently profiled in a local newspaper for her academic achievements and aspirations to attend medical school.
Soliman faces multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, use of incendiary devices, and a federal hate crime. He is being held on a $10 million bond and could face up to 624 years in prison if convicted. His attorney, Kathryn Herold, declined to comment after a court hearing Monday.
A community vigil is scheduled for Wednesday evening in Boulder to honor the victims and denounce the attack.