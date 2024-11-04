Israeli universities return to studies under shadow of war

Israel kicked off its academic year at universities across the country on Sunday. For the second consecutive year, thousands of students are beginning their studies under the shadow of war.
Last year, one in five students served in the reserves, totaling around 70,000. This year, the numbers are expected to be similar.
At Tel Aviv University, approximately 1,600 of the 30,000 students are serving in the reserves. Staff at the university told ILTV News that they are doing everything possible to support these students—emotionally, financially, and, of course, academically.
