Gazans report firefights between IDF, terrorists in Rafah

Artillery fire and exchanges of gunfire were reported Wednesday afternoon in Rafah, according to media outlets in Gaza, as Israel received from the Red Cross a coffin containing the remains of a hostage killed during captivity by Hamas. The clashes erupted despite an already fragile ceasefire and as efforts to move to the next phase of the agreement remain stalled.
Earlier in the day, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories announced that the Rafah crossing would reopen in the coming days for the exit of Gazans to Egypt, “in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and under the direction of the political echelon.” The decision required the approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had previously frozen the move due to delays in the return of hostages. Hours later, however, Egypt denied the announcement, saying the crossing would open in both directions only once an agreement is reached.
Inside Rafah, many terrorists remain in the tunnel network, and IDF forces continue working to close in on them — either to eliminate them or bring them in for questioning. Palestinian sources reported this week that among the terrorists killed in Rafah’s tunnels was Abdullah Hamad, son of senior Hamas political bureau member Ghazi Hamad, who is part of the group’s negotiating team. Additional reports said that alongside the commander of Hamas’s East Rafah Battalion, Abu Ahmad al-Bawwab — long assessed by the IDF to have been killed — another figure, Ismail Abu Labda (Abu Hudhayfa), was also killed. Abu Labda had previously appeared overseeing Hamas’s staged “hostage release ceremonies” during transfers to the Red Cross.
According to an IDF update released earlier this week, more than 40 terrorists have been killed in operations against what the military calls the “Rafah pocket,” along with the destruction of dozens of shafts, tunnels and other terrorist infrastructure. Palestinian sources said Abdullah Hamad had been part of a group of Hamas terrorists trapped in the tunnels, with contact lost after the ceasefire took effect in October. His brother confirmed his death online, writing that he “accepted his fate and did not run from it.”
After weeks of entrenchment and incremental IDF advances through the underground network, some terrorists have begun seeking alternate hiding places — in some cases attempting to escape, in others preparing for suicide attacks. The IDF is maintaining close surveillance on the tunnel system, using a wide array of intelligence tools. Some terrorists have been eliminated from the air, while others have been captured and brought in for interrogation.