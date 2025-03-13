October 7 blueprint: Seized Hamas memos outline path to Israel’s destruction

Captured Hamas military wing documents uncovered by the IDF in Gaza reveal the terror group's preparations for a large-scale war with Israel, particularly an attack similar to the October 7 massacre referred to by Hamas as the "Al-Aqsa Flood." The documents outline Hamas's vision for the "destruction of Israel" and its operational plans to achieve this goal.
A report by Israel’s Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center details Hamas's post-2021 strategy to turn its vision into an actionable plan, noting a shift in its approach to Israel’s destruction in the near term. "This change is evident in public statements by Hamas leaders, though they may have been dismissed in Israel as empty boasts," the report read.
Hamas' 1988 charter explicitly calls for Israel's destruction and the establishment of an Islamic state over all of Mandated Palestine. In 2017, Hamas published a revised policy document with softened rhetoric but maintained its long-term objective.
One captured Hamas military document details its 2013-2017 strategy, which later materialized in the October 7, 2023, attack. It includes objectives such as strengthening Gaza’s resistance structure, securing prisoner exchanges, mobilizing Arab and Islamic forces for jihad and targeting IDF personnel in international forums.
Another memo from former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s office, dated January 2019, discusses Hamas relations with Iran, stressing a joint defense pact with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Quds Force and Hezbollah in preparation for an all-front war against Israel.
After the 2021 conflict with Hamas, Sinwar and other Palestinian officials sent a letter to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, belittling Israel’s strength. "This imagined entity is weaker than people think. With Allah’s help, and with your support, we can uproot and eliminate it soon," they wrote.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
In June 2022, Sinwar outlined a strategic war plan in a letter to former Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, describing an initial phase involving Hamas, Hezbollah and other terror groups launching a surprise attack from all fronts to "topple and eliminate the occupying state."
He stressed that "Al-Aqsa and Jerusalem must be the focal points of the campaign" and suggested timing attacks around Jewish holidays to maximize impact.
Sinwar also proposed a secondary scenario aimed at weakening Israel’s capabilities and morale, undermining its regional alliances and inciting uprisings in the West Bank and within Israel.
A third scenario would see Hamas, Hezbollah and allied forces from Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Jordan executing a full-scale assault. Hezbollah’s former leader Hassan Nasrallah reportedly supported the first scenario, believing it was realistic and could lead to Israel’s destruction.
Additional Hamas documents reveal discussions with Hezbollah and Iran about escalating hostilities. In an April 2023 exchange, Sinwar assured a senior Hezbollah commander that any future battle would make the 2021 war in Gaza seem like "a walk in the park for the enemy."
A separate July 2023 memo summarized Hamas delegations' meetings in Iran, where officials described Gaza as "the base of the resistance" and stressed preparing for regional escalation.
"Gaza must be prepared in case of a major campaign for Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa, and we believe this is a strategic matter on the path to defeating the Zionist entity,” Hamas’s memo from the meeting in Iran read.
“We are always discussing with all relevant parties how such a campaign should be conducted. We in Palestine affirm that we are ready, will be at the forefront of this expected confrontation and will not hesitate to defend our people, Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa."
The findings provide further insight into Hamas's long-term strategy and coordination with Iran and Hezbollah, reinforcing its commitment to prolonged and intensified conflict with Israel.