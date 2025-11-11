Court extends detention of soccer players suspected of raping US tourist in Tel Aviv

The Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday afternoon extended by two days the detention of three suspects accused of raping an American tourist earlier this month, and imposed a gag order on their identities until the next hearing.

Two of the suspects are professional soccer players — one from the second and third tiers of Israeli soccer — while the third is a friend of their pair. All three are residents of Netanya in their 20s.

The men were arrested Monday after the 29‑year‑old tourist filed a complaint on November 1, the same day as the alleged assault. According to police, the woman met one of the suspects at a club in Tel Aviv Port, then accompanied him to a hotel, where he allegedly drugged her and later summoned his two friends. The suspects claim that all sexual acts were consensual.

Prosecutors told the court that one suspect had promised to drive the tourist back to her residence in Jerusalem, and she agreed to go to the hotel, believing he would take her home afterward. The prosecution described the case as “serious,” saying the woman gave testimony that she was sexually assaulted without consent. According to the prosecutor, the suspects “tie themselves to the time, place, complainant and one another,” but deny any criminal wrongdoing.

One suspect said the woman “invited the second suspect and wanted me to come to the hotel too,” insisting everything was consensual and that he “only kissed her.” His attorney launched an attack on the complainant’s credibility, saying: “What did you think when you went with three strange men to a hotel? Did you think you were going to play Monopoly or crossword puzzles? You don’t go there to play or recite psalms.”

Two of the main suspects are reportedly in romantic relationships.

The prosecution further alleged that the suspects deposited the tourist’s phone at the hotel reception without her knowledge. When she discovered this, she physically confronted them.

Defense attorney Moshe Maroz, representing one of the suspects, ridiculed her account. “We know she hit all three soccer players at the end," he said. "If she’s so strong that she can hit men like them, where was that strength before she entered the room?”

Maroz also noted that no signs of violence were found on her body: “Not on her genitals, not on her body. If this wasn’t consensual, why are there no marks? She behaved like a lamb — did nothing — and suddenly she turns violent and jumps on them?”

After reviewing the case, the judge ruled that 17 investigative actions still needed to be carried out — at least six of which could be compromised — and therefore decided that the suspects pose a risk of obstruction. Their detention was extended until Thursday at noon, and their names remain under a gag order.

“My son is one of the best people in the world,” the father of one of the suspects told the court.

Attorney Yaniv Daniel, representing another suspect, argued against publishing his client’s name. “He’s a soccer player in the National League. Revealing his identity would cause immense harm. There’s no investigative purpose to it. My client is cooperating fully and providing a detailed account,” he said.

“He met her at the club, drove with her alone to the hotel — no one else was in the car," Daniel added. "There was no violence entering the room. She became upset because he didn’t give her a ride to Jerusalem. He admits he alone had full intercourse with her — the others didn’t. What reason would he have to admit that unless it’s true? Her story weakened once it was found she had no marks of violence. If three men, soccer players, had raped her by force, you’d expect signs. He’s a well‑known athlete, never arrested before, not from this world. There was no attempt to obstruct because there’s nothing to obstruct.”