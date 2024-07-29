Wilders: Turkey should be kicked out of NATO after threatening Israel with war

Far-right Dutch leader Geert Wilders said Turkey should be kicked out of NATO after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan threatened Israel with war.
" Islamofascist Erdogan threatens to invade Israel. This guy is totally nuts. Turkey should be kicked out of NATO," Wilders said in a post on X.
Speaking to his political party, Erdogan on Sunday suggested a potential military action against Israel, drawing parallels to Turkey's involvement in Karabakh and Libya.
On Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry in Ankara compared Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler and said he would end up like the Nazi dictator.
"Just like the genocidal Nazis were prosecuted, so will those trying to destroy the Palestinians. Humanity will stand by the Palestinians," the Turkish ministry said in a post.
Wilders who is known for his extreme anti-Muslim and anti-immigration views is a staunch supporter of Israel and has claimed that Jordan is a Palestinian state and if it only changed its name to Palestine there would be an end to the Middle East conflict.
His party won 23% of the Dutch vote in last November's election