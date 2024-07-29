Wilders: Turkey should be kicked out of NATO after threatening Israel with war

Far-right Dutch leader says Erdogan is nuts; Ankara Foreign Ministry compares Netanyahu to Hitler and says he will end up like the Nazi dictator

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
NATO
Hitler
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Geert Wilders
Far-right Dutch leader Geert Wilders said Turkey should be kicked out of NATO after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan threatened Israel with war.
" Islamofascist Erdogan threatens to invade Israel. This guy is totally nuts. Turkey should be kicked out of NATO," Wilders said in a post on X.
2 View gallery
חירט וילדס חרט וילדרס הולנדחירט וילדס חרט וילדרס הולנד
Geert Wilders
(Photo: Piroschka van de Wouw / Reuters )
Speaking to his political party, Erdogan on Sunday suggested a potential military action against Israel, drawing parallels to Turkey's involvement in Karabakh and Libya.

On Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry in Ankara compared Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler and said he would end up like the Nazi dictator.
"Just like the genocidal Nazis were prosecuted, so will those trying to destroy the Palestinians. Humanity will stand by the Palestinians," the Turkish ministry said in a post.
2 View gallery
אסמאעיל הניה, יו"ר הלשכה המדינית של חמאס, בפגישה עם נשיא טורקיה, רג'פ טאיפ ארדואןאסמאעיל הניה, יו"ר הלשכה המדינית של חמאס, בפגישה עם נשיא טורקיה, רג'פ טאיפ ארדואן
Hamas political leader Ismail Haniye and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
(Photo: Reuters)
Wilders who is known for his extreme anti-Muslim and anti-immigration views is a staunch supporter of Israel and has claimed that Jordan is a Palestinian state and if it only changed its name to Palestine there would be an end to the Middle East conflict.
His party won 23% of the Dutch vote in last November's election
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""