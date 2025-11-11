Albania’s Christian parliamentarians unite to strengthen ties with Israel

A group of pro-Israel Christian parliamentarians in Albania launched the country’s first Israel Allies Caucus on Monday, aiming to advance faith-based diplomacy and strengthen the nation’s support for the State of Israel.

The caucus, co-chaired by Members of Parliament Romina Kuko (Socialist Party) and Gazmend Bardhi (Democratic Party), includes representatives from both the governing coalition and the opposition.

1 View gallery Albanian MPs launch Christian Allies Caucus ( Photo: Courtesy of the Israel Allies Foundation )

Kuko said the launch marks “another chapter in the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Albania and Israel.”

In the wake of the October 7 Hamas massacre, the Israel Allies Foundation has worked to open new chapters around the world to counter anti-Israel narratives and legislation gaining traction in some parliaments. The new Albanian caucus is the 64th of its kind worldwide.

During the launch ceremony, participating MPs signed a resolution affirming their commitment to stand with Israel, oppose antisemitism and boycott campaigns, and defend Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the Jewish people.

Albania has a proud history of protecting its Jewish population.

At the start of World War II, around 600 Jews lived in the country. Despite Nazi occupation, most Albanians sympathized with the Jews, and nearly the entire Jewish community survived. By the end of the war, there were 2,000 Jews in Albania, meaning the Jewish population actually grew during the Holocaust.

Today, only a few dozen Jews remain in the Muslim-majority country. However, the foundation said in a statement that Albania continues to take a clear stance against antisemitism and strongly supports Israel’s right to defend itself.

“This initiative reflects our shared values and deep historical ties. Albania’s rescue of Jews during World War II remains a proud symbol of our humanity and courage,” noted co-chair Bardhi.

Leo van Doesburg, executive director of the Israel Allies Foundation in Europe, said the establishment of the caucus marks a significant step forward in the friendship between the two nations.

“In recent years, Albania has shown a more understanding and supportive position toward Israel in international forums, including several UN votes where it chose to abstain rather than align with one-sided resolutions,” Van Doesburg said. “The creation of this caucus demonstrates how Israel unites parties across Albania’s political spectrum around shared democratic values and a commitment to stronger bilateral ties.”