Wary of Russia, Germany in talks to buy Arrow 3 missile defense from Israel

Germany is in talks to buy the Arrow 3 missile defense system from Israel as part of Berlin's efforts to strengthen its armed forces after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on a visit to the German capital on Monday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Germany has ramped up its military spending after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February, while shipping aid and heavy weapons to Kyiv as part of an international response.

2 View gallery Arrow 3 missile defense system ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

"Israel ... will play a part in building Germany's new defense force, mainly in the field of air defense," Lapid told reporters, speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"... it has to do with our total commitment to the safety of Germany, to the safety of Europe, to the ability of liberal democracies to defend themselves," he added.

Lapid described their talks as leading to a "future possible deal" but declined to outline the cost. Scholz said Germany would strengthen its defenses by buying more air defense systems in the future and called the Arrow 3 system a "high-performance offer" but also declined to go into specifics.

2 View gallery Arrow 3 missile ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

Arrow 3 interceptors are designed to fly beyond the earth's atmosphere, where their warheads detach to become "kamikaze" satellites, or "kill vehicles" that track and slam into the targets. Such high-altitude shoot-downs are meant to safely destroy incoming nuclear, biological or chemical missiles.

One German government source told Reuters: "Yes, there is the plan to buy Arrow 3, but nothing is signed."

The two leaders also discussed the stuttering efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran , with Scholz urging Tehran to not turn down proposals made by Europe.