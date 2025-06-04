Iran's supreme leader rejects US nuclear proposal, vows to maintain enrichment

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday dismissed a U.S. proposal for a nuclear agreement , claiming it directly undermines Iran’s sovereignty and national strength.

"The U.S. nuclear proposal contradicts our nation's belief in self-reliance and the principle of 'We Can'," Khamenei said in a televised address, referring to a long-standing slogan that symbolizes Iran's resistance to foreign influence.

Khamenei insisted that uranium enrichment is essential to Iran’s nuclear program , calling any plan that excludes it “useless.” He reiterated that Tehran would not abandon its enrichment activities, despite ongoing international pressure.

“The U.S. wants to dismantle our nuclear program,” Khamenei said. “But they will not be able to weaken it.”

He also challenged Washington’s authority to dictate Iran’s nuclear policy. “Who are you to tell Tehran whether we should have a nuclear program or not?” he said.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The comments underscore Iran’s continued defiance amid stalled talks over reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which the United States exited in 2018.

On Monday, an Iranian diplomat told Reuters Tehran was poised to reject a U.S. proposal to end a decades-old nuclear dispute, dismissing it as a "non-starter" that fails to soften Washington's stance on uranium enrichment or to address Tehran's interests.

Tehran says it wants to master nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and has long denied accusations by Western powers that it is seeking to develop nuclear weapons.