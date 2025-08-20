Israeli soldier critically wounded in suspected abduction attempt in Khan Younis

An Israeli soldier was critically wounded Wednesday during a terrorist assault on an army outpost in Khan Younis, the military said, adding that the attackers may have been attempting to abduct troops.
According to the IDF, more than 10 terrorists emerged from an underground tunnel shaft and opened fire with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades at forces stationed along the Morag route. Soldiers from the Kfir Brigade and the Haruv reconnaissance unit returned fire, killing at least eight assailants.
As the attackers retreated, Israeli tanks and aircraft were called in and struck the fleeing terrorists. Troops were continuing searches in the area for others who managed to escape.
The military said it was investigating whether the rare assault was aimed at kidnapping soldiers.
Last month, Staff Sgt. (res.) Avraham Azulay, 25, was killed in Khan Younis when Hamas terrorists launched a combined attack, firing RPGs before emerging from a tunnel and attempting to seize him during an operation to demolish terror infrastructure.