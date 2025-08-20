IDF announces immediate mobilization of 60,000 reservists ahead of Gaza City offensive

The IDF on Wednesday released details of the planned large-scale ground operation aimed at taking over Gaza City. The offensive, which is under the direction of Southern Command, involves up to 130,000 reservists and five standing divisions. The phased operation is expected to continue into 2026. A few hours later, the IDF announced it was mobilazing 60,000 reservists, with 20,000 currently on duty to have their tour extended.
The IDF emphasized that the safety of hostages will be maintained throughout the operation and troop rotations will be implemented. Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir requested that the mobilization begin in September to allow reservists to spend summer with their families and be present at the start of the school year.
Reservist call-ups will occur in three waves—September, November and next March—while roughly 40,000 reservists have already received orders. At its peak, the operation will include 12 brigade-sized combat teams supported by the two regional brigades of the Gaza Division.
The army said about half of the mobilized reservists will serve in command, intelligence, air force and navy roles rather than in direct combat. Field hospitals and infrastructure will be set up in central Gaza to support civilian evacuation in coordination with international organizations.
Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the plan following a briefing with Zamir. The operation aims to seize Gaza City, free hostages, dismantle Hamas’s weapons, deport senior members, demilitarize Gaza and secure civilian areas while preserving the IDF’s operational freedom. Katz said Gaza will “look different and will not resemble its former state” once the operation is complete.
The IDF stressed that the plan is phased, dynamic and flexible, allowing for adjustments in the event of a hostage deal. Unlike last year’s deployment, regular troops will have rotation breaks to reduce long continuous deployments inside Gaza.
Regarding Hamas, the army said only two brigades remain, one in Gaza City and one in central towns, and that strategic tunnels in Gaza City are still part of the operational targets.
Zamir, addressing speculation about his service, said he has no intention of resigning, emphasizing his responsibility for soldiers and mission execution.
The operation has been dubbed Gideon’s Chariots II, following the original Gideon’s Chariots campaign, which failed to achieve its full objectives despite the IDF controlling 75% of Gaza and creating conditions for a potential hostage deal.
First published: 10:49, 08.20.25