Syrian defenses activated against strike on Hama, attributed to Israel, state media reports

Syrian air defenses intercepted "hostile targets" over Hama's countryside, state media reported on Thursday claiming two civilians were hurt in the attack.

The UK based Observatory for Human Rights, a Syrian opposition group said that among the targets was a scientific research facility as well as Iran backed militias including Hezbollah.

Archive photo of a strike in Syria attributed to Israel, last week

According to the Al Arabiya Local media reported loud explosions heard near Masyaf and Tartous, in Western Syria.

The attack attributed to Israel, came two days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned Israe l for striking targets in Syria.

Syrian state TV reports attack attributed to Israel on Thursday





Lavrov was speaking at a joint news conference alongside his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad. Russia is a key backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his government.

"We strongly condemned the dangerous practice of Israeli strikes on Syrian territory," Lavrov said.

"We demand that Israel respect the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and, above all, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria," he said.

Aftermath of an Israeli strike on Tartous earlier this summer

An attack on "Iranian targets , near the port city of Tartous earlier this month, was also attributed to the IDF. Tartous is the home of the Russian naval force in Syria.





