Envoys seek to rescue Gaza plan after Netanyahu rejects 15-point proposal

"We will hear the concerns and discuss the next steps," an official from the Board of Peace for Gaza said Friday ahead of Jared Kushner's arrival in Israel next week. During the visit, Kushner also plans to travel to Egypt, where he will meet with mediators involved in the agreement. He will be accompanied by Gaza Executive Board CEO Nikolay Mladenov and Tony Blair.
"In Israel, we will continue the constructive discussions we are holding on how to advance the president's comprehensive 20-point peace plan," the official said, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the board's 15-point proposal. "The United States and Israel agree on the end state, which is a disarmed Hamas. What matters is that we agree on the desired outcome and find ways to accelerate progress."
The official said the delegation would meet in Egypt with local officials and additional mediators. "We will implement the next steps in carrying out the road map," he added. "All of these meetings demonstrate the determination of all sides to advance the president's plan and see lasting peace, prosperity and security emerge in a demilitarized Gaza, where Hamas has relinquished full authority to the Palestinian technocratic government, allowing reconstruction for the benefit of Gaza's residents."
Kushner is expected to meet Netanyahu in Israel after the prime minister rejected the 15-point plan. The New York Times said the move was "seen as an appeal to his right-wing base ahead of the October election," while also noting that Netanyahu had ordered a halt to strikes in Gaza in what appeared to be an effort to placate the Trump administration.
Against the backdrop of the policy shift in the Gaza Strip and accounts from troops on the ground, the IDF announced Friday evening for the second time that it had eliminated a terrorist.
The IDF said it struck in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday and killed Hudhaifa Khaled Suleiman Qawari, a company commander in Hamas' Khan Younis Brigade. According to the IDF spokesperson, during the war he was involved in training members of the company, transferring weapons across the southern Gaza Strip and advancing efforts to rebuild the terrorist organization.
The statement concluded: "IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."
Earlier Friday, the IDF spokesperson announced the killing of Muhammad Bassam Muhammad Mushtaha, a Hamas company commander who held numerous hostages in captivity and took part in the October 7 massacre.