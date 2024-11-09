Trump plans radical revamp of US higher education

Donald Trump is planning a radical change to American academic institutions and studies once he takes office next year.

The incoming president said he planned to free universities from what he calls "crazy radical Marxist control," and transform them to conservative institutions that value "American tradition" and "Western civilization," through a reform of how universities are funded and their educational programs.

Among other things, Trump plans to establish a free of charge "American Academy" that will fight Woke, he plans to deport foreign students who take part in pro-Palestinian protests on campus and to limit the authority of the federal government over universities. He also plans to ban transgender students from college sports.

3 View gallery Donald Trump, Columbia protest camp ( Photo: Andres Kudacki / AP, Brian Snyder / Reuters )





During his campaign Trump said he would allow police intervention in campuses dealing with protests from Hamas supporters and promised to fine institutions who fail to take action against them.

He also vowed to deal with antisemitism on college campuses and go after affirmative action, claiming colleges should teach reading, writing and arithmetic and not gender and race and threatened to end funding for schools that teach about slavery or systemic racism.

Trump intends to replace the federal accreditation system- that determines how higher education institutions meet the criteria for federal funding. He said he intends to fire the current officials whom he claims are under the control of the "radical left," and establish new bodies that will demand universities and collages promote what he termed "real standards," without detailing what they would be. Among other things, there would be an emphasis on programs dealing with "American history and legacy" and improve preparations for students to enter the workforce.

3 View gallery Anti-Israel protesters at Harvard U. ( Photo: AP )

Anti-Israel protests at Columbia U. ( Reuters )





His new American Academy will recognize credits from other schools and offer degrees focused on "clear employment results, including in the federal government and its subcontractors.

The Trump reforms will go after high tuition costs after they exceeded $100,000 a year. but rather than increase the cost of an undergraduate degree, he plans to offer cheaper 4-year programs. He promised subsidies for technical education and funding for schools who offer hands-on practical experience in summer internships.

The Republican Party has long advocated closing down the Department of Education, a move Trump was now considering. He said he believed transferring the power to the individual states would encourage them to compete for better academic results.

Trump can expect an uphill battle in Congress and his plans currently appear to have little chance of success. However, his return to power could make the matter of American higher education into a point of contention in the coming years.

3 View gallery Ex Harvard University president Claudine Gay ( Photo: Steven Senne / AP )