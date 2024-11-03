New details on abduction of Hezbollah operative in Lebanon

The abduction by Israeli commando forces, of a senior Hezbollah operative from a coastal town in north Lebanon, continued to fascinate local media after new reporting added details of the operation.

Lebanon's al-Jadeed channel reported that the raid in Batrun, lasted only four minutes and was carried out by 20 people including soldiers and 2 civilians, like soldiers in civilian clothes.

4 View gallery Imad Amhaz, footage of IDF raid

Al Jadeed also claimed as part of the Israeli effort to prevent details of the operation from

being revealed, CCTV footage from the area of the raid, later taken by Lebanon's security forces, was remotely erased.

IDF special forces abduct Hezbollah operative in northern Lebanon ( Reuters )





The senior operative's wife reported the abduction. In his apartment, the Lebanese forces found 10 SIM cards with foreign numbers, a phone and foreign passports. Pictures showed one of the passports with PANAMA written on it in English.

4 View gallery Passports found in abducted Hezbollah operative's home

4 View gallery SIM cards found in abducted Hezbollah operative's home

4 View gallery Scene of the IDF raid to abduct Imad Amhaz, a senior Hezbollah operative ( Photo: Ibrahim Chalhoub / AFP )

The abduction of Imad Amhaz, described by the military as a naval expert, took place early on Friday and was carried out by IDF naval commandos and military intelligence forces.

Israeli sources confirmed its forces had carried out the operation some 140 kilometers (85 miles) north of the border.

