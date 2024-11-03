New details on abduction of Hezbollah operative in Lebanon

According to reports in the Lebanese press, the raid lasts no more than four minutes carried out by a 20-man team including 2 in civilian wear; IDF remotely erases some CCTV footage to mask details  

Lior Ben Ari|
The abduction by Israeli commando forces, of a senior Hezbollah operative from a coastal town in north Lebanon, continued to fascinate local media after new reporting added details of the operation.
Lebanon's al-Jadeed channel reported that the raid in Batrun, lasted only four minutes and was carried out by 20 people including soldiers and 2 civilians, like soldiers in civilian clothes.
4 View gallery
תיעוד מרגעי הפשיטה של לוחמי שייטת 13 בלבנוןתיעוד מרגעי הפשיטה של לוחמי שייטת 13 בלבנון
Imad Amhaz, footage of IDF raid
Al Jadeed also claimed as part of the Israeli effort to prevent details of the operation from
being revealed, CCTV footage from the area of the raid, later taken by Lebanon's security forces, was remotely erased.
IDF special forces abduct Hezbollah operative in northern Lebanon
(Reuters )

The senior operative's wife reported the abduction. In his apartment, the Lebanese forces found 10 SIM cards with foreign numbers, a phone and foreign passports. Pictures showed one of the passports with PANAMA written on it in English.
4 View gallery
סימים ודרכונים שדווח כי נתפסו בדירה של פעיל חיזבאללה עמאד אמהז שנלכד בבתרון שבצפון לבנוןסימים ודרכונים שדווח כי נתפסו בדירה של פעיל חיזבאללה עמאד אמהז שנלכד בבתרון שבצפון לבנון
Passports found in abducted Hezbollah operative's home
4 View gallery
סימים ודרכונים שדווח כי נתפסו בדירה של פעיל חיזבאללה עמאד אמהז שנלכד בבתרון שבצפון לבנוןסימים ודרכונים שדווח כי נתפסו בדירה של פעיל חיזבאללה עמאד אמהז שנלכד בבתרון שבצפון לבנון
SIM cards found in abducted Hezbollah operative's home
4 View gallery
הבניין בבתרון שבצפון לבנון בו נטען כי פשט כוח של ישראל ולכד פעיל חיזבאללההבניין בבתרון שבצפון לבנון בו נטען כי פשט כוח של ישראל ולכד פעיל חיזבאללה
Scene of the IDF raid to abduct Imad Amhaz, a senior Hezbollah operative
(Photo: Ibrahim Chalhoub / AFP)
The abduction of Imad Amhaz, described by the military as a naval expert, took place early on Friday and was carried out by IDF naval commandos and military intelligence forces.
Israeli sources confirmed its forces had carried out the operation some 140 kilometers (85 miles) north of the border.
