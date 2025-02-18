Hamas: Shiri, Ariel and Kfir to be released with killed hostages; Bibas family: 'Until we receive definitive confirmation, our journey is not over'

The Bibas family announced in a statement on Tuesday evening that they were "shaken" to hear the Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya say that Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas would be among the four bodies of killed hostages that will be handed over on Thursday.

4 View gallery Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

The family stressed in the statement that while they are aware of the reports that their loved ones are dead, they have not received an official confirmation on the matter from Israeli authorities.

“Until we receive definitive confirmation, our journey is not over,” the family said in a statement released by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum

The family asked the media and public to respect their privacy and not try to contact them.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya said in a statement that four bodies will be handed over on Thursday, and specifically mentioned the three members of the Bibas family. He said the terror group would release all of the bodies of killed hostages if Israel releases all of the Palestinian prisoners it committed to free in the first phase.

4 View gallery The Bibas family ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

In a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday, Israel said that negotiations held in Cairo, resulted in an understanding that on Saturday six of the live hostages included in phase one of the deal will be released and on Thursday, the bodies of four dead hostages would be handed over. "According to the agreement, four additional bodies will be handed over next week."

Kfir was kidnapped from his home when he was only 9 months old. On January 18, 2024, people across the country, and the world, marked his first birthday. Exactly one month ago, on January 18, Kfir turned two in captivity.

Hamas claimed in late November 2023 that Shiri and her two children were not alive. The terrorist organization did not provide any proof of this, and Israel did not signal at any point that there was an indication of this. Among other things, it was claimed that they were being held by another organization. Hamas later even released a video of Yarden Bibas from captivity, after allegedly being informed of their deaths.

The IDF spokesman then responded to the harsh video and the terrorist organization's claims, saying that "Hamas continues to act in a cruel and inhumane manner. The IDF is examining the reliability of the information." Following the announcement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured the family members that the matter was being investigated and that they would be updated on any information on the subject.

4 View gallery Yarden Bibas on the day of his release ( Photo: Omer Meron / GPO )

In February 2024, the IDF showed the Bibas family a security camera video showing Shiri and the two children in eastern Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on the day of the kidnapping. The three were recorded in the video while still alive, however, even when the footage was shown to the family, it was not clear what their condition was at that time - 136 days after their kidnapping.

IDF spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari revealed the video to the public after receiving the family's consent, and clarified at the time: "We are very concerned about the condition and well-being of Shiri and the children." Hagari also revealed that the family members were kidnapped by an organization called "Lords of the Desert" but clarified: "Hamas is responsible and holds all the details related to the Bibas family. It is the address for this family."

4 View gallery Shiri Bibas and her children after their abduction into Gaza

On February 1, Yarden Bibas was released from captivity, as part of the fourth round of hostage returns of the current hostage deal, along with the hostages Ofer Calderon and Keith Siegel. At the reception point in the Re'im camp, he was reunited with his father Eli and his sister Ofri Bibas-Levi, who hugged and kissed him. About a week later, Yarden issued a statement referring to Shiri and their children Ariel and Kfir : "Unfortunately, my family has not yet returned to me. They are still there. My light is still there and as long as they are there, everything is dark here." A few days later, when he was released from Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, his family said that "the road to rehabilitation is still long, and it will not be complete until Shiri, Ariel, Kfir and all the hostages return home."