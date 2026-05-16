IDF, Shin Bet confirm: Izz al-Din Haddad, architect of Oct. 7 massacre, eliminated in Gaza

A senior Hamas official confirmed to Reuters that Izz al-Din Haddad, the commander of the terror group's forces in Gaza, was killed Friday in a reported Israeli military strike on a building in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City. Sources in Hamas told the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat that members of Haddad's family identified his body.
Several mosques in northern Gaza announced his death, after which funeral processions began. Hamas has not issued an official statement on the matter.
At the same time, the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed published new details about Haddad's alleged involvement in the Oct. 7 attack. According to the report, a day before the assault Haddad, then commander of Hamas' northern Gaza brigade, secretly gathered his battalion commanders, relayed operational orders and instructed them to focus on taking as many soldiers captive as possible during the early hours of the attack. Haddad also instructed commanders to ensure their actions were documented and distributed to the media in real time.
Israeli defense officials reportedly monitored Haddad's movements for about a week and a half while waiting for him to leave his hideout. When the order to strike was given, three Israeli Air Force jets dropped 13 bombs on the target. A vehicle that later exited the building was also struck.
Throughout the war, Haddad reportedly moved between numerous hiding places and surrounded himself with hostages to avoid assassination attempts. A security official said the strike was carried out because of "an operational opportunity with a high probability of success."
Haddad, who was in his 50s, effectively became Hamas' leader in Gaza, at least of its military wing, after Mohammed Sinwar was killed in May. A veteran member of the organization, he previously commanded the Gaza City brigade. He survived multiple assassination attempts and was nicknamed "the Ghost of Hamas." During the war, reports emerged that he had altered his appearance, dyeing his hair black and shaving much of his beard. His son Suhaib was killed in January 2025.
In an interview with Al Jazeera, Haddad said he had taken part in planning the Oct. 7, 2023, attack. He spoke Hebrew and reportedly held hostages in northern Gaza, including surveillance soldiers Liri Albag, Daniella Gilboa, Karina Ariev, Naama Levy and Agam Berger, who were later released.
On Friday night, Albag wrote on Instagram: "Every dog has its day, and you're one hell of a bitch." Former hostage Emily Damari also said she had been held by Haddad.
"Thank you to all the security forces and everyone involved," Damari said. "This is a very, very important closure for many people. He planned and orchestrated Oct. 7. He murdered my friends and many other innocent people. He planned my abduction and also held me in Hamas tunnels. With God's help, we will get to every last one of them."