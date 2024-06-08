Weeks of planning and quality intelligence: inside the IDF's daring Gaza hostage rescue

Andrey Kozlov arrives at Shuba Medical Center after being freed from captivity in Gaza ( Video: Yariv Katz )





The IDF's special operation to extract four Israeli hostages held by Hamas since their abduction on October 7 included large forces from the Air Force, the Artillery Command and commando troops who infiltrated the Palestinian enclave from the sea, along with the Shin Bet and Israel Police's Yamam anti-terror unit. A Yamam fighter was severely injured in the fighting and was transported to the hospital for life-saving care.

The safe return of the four hostages to Israel was announced on Saturday amid reports of heavy fighting in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. The IDF issued an unusual announcement late in the morning, stating that its forces were engaged in intense combat there.

2 View gallery IDF helicopter arrives at the Sheba Medical Center ( Photo: Marko Djurica / Reuters )

IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the operation had been in planning for weeks and was based on credible and detailed intelligence. He emphasized the IDF's commitment to freeing all remaining hostages.

"This is a clear message to Hamas," he said. "We are very determined to return the hostages home and will do so in any way and by any means possible. This is the message for the negotiations."

The extraction involved diversion tactics and subterfuge, with the green light given for the forces to move on the two targets where the hostages were held at 11 a.m. Shin Bet and Yamam forces battled the terrorists, extracting the hostages alive amid heavy fire.

A vehicle carrying three of the hostages malfunctioned during the extraction, but the forces, supported by IDF fire, managed to transfer them to a military helicopter that took them to Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv.

2 View gallery IDF strikes in Nuseirat during the extraction of four hostages from Hamas captivity

Hamas had deployed hundreds of armed terrorists in the area surrounding the two locations, and battles continued even after the hostages were freed. "This was one of the most complicated special operations ever conducted," IDF officials said.

In the weeks leading up to the extraction, the Yamam anti-terror unit had examined several models for the operation. During the battle, they were supported by IDF forces on the ground, in the air and at sea.