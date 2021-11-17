Channels
A photo provided by the pro-regime Syrian Central Military Media, showing anti-aircraft fire rise into the sky as missiles hit air defense positions and other military bases around Damascus

Syria says Israel attacked building south of Damascus

Syrian state media reports no injuries in attack near capital, adding that air defenses intercepted one of the incoming missiles, which it says came from the Golan Heights

Associated Press |
Published: 11.17.21, 08:05
Syria’s state-run media said Israel carried out an attack on the country’s south early Wednesday with two missiles targeting an empty house and causing no casualties.
    • The missiles came from Golan Heights and aimed at the building south of the capital Damascus, the state-run news agency SANA said. It said Syria’s defense systems intercepted one of the incoming missiles. The attack caused no losses, the agency said.
    A photo provided by the pro-regime Syrian Central Military Media, shows anti-aircraft fire rise into the sky as Israeli missiles hit air defense positions and other military bases around Damascus, Syria,     A photo provided by the pro-regime Syrian Central Military Media, shows anti-aircraft fire rise into the sky as Israeli missiles hit air defense positions and other military bases around Damascus, Syria,
    A photo provided by the pro-regime Syrian Central Military Media, showing anti-aircraft fire rise into the sky as missiles hit air defense positions and other military bases around Damascus
    (Photo: AP)
    Israel carries out raids on Syria mostly during nighttime. Wednesday’s raid occurred shortly after midnight, SANA said.
    Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
    The latest strike comes a little over a week after two Syrian soldiers were injured and material damage was caused in an alleged Israeli airstrike targeting sites in the coastal town of Tartus and the central city of Homs.
    archive picture of a Hezbollah fighter in Southern Syria     archive picture of a Hezbollah fighter in Southern Syria
    A Hezbollah fighter in Southern Syria
    (Photo: AP)
    Israel has acknowledged, however, that it is targeting bases of Iran-allied militias, such as the powerful Lebanese Hezbollah terror group. It says it is going after posts and arms shipments believed to be bound for the groups. Hezbollah is fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces in the decade-old civil war.
    Israel says Iranian presence on its northern frontier is a red line, justifying its strikes on facilities and weapons inside Syria.
