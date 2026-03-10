Hezbollah trying to increase rocket fire and expand range, IDF warns

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said Hezbollah has stepped up launches toward northern communities and is trying to extend the range of its rockets to additional areas.

IDF striking Hezbollah launchers ( Video: IDF )

Over the past 24 hours, the IDF struck more than 80 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, including command centers, high-rise buildings used by the organization and missile launch sites aimed at israel.

The IDF also confirmed that Hassan Salameh , commander of Hezbollah’s Nasser unit — one of three units responsible for Hezbollah operations in southern Lebanon — was killed in a precise airstrike in the Jwaya area. The strike was carried out Sunday by the Air Force based on intelligence guidance, according to the IDF.

Salameh, appointed after the previous commander Abu Talib was killed in June 2024, previously served as commander of the Khaim region and deputy operational commander of the Nasser unit. The IDF said he was involved for years in advancing attacks targeting civilians.

The military said it has also struck more than 30 Hezbollah economic assets in recent days, including what it described as the organization’s central finance headquarters in Beirut.

At the same time, the IDF said it continues strikes inside Iran as part of Operation Roaring Lion. According to Defrin, four major headquarters were struck in Tehran and the northwestern city of Tabriz.

IDF strikes in Iran ( Photo: IDF )

The IDF said the Air Force has systematically targeted Iranian regime infrastructure, including Basij militia and internal security facilities. In Ilam province in western Iran, the military said most key assets of the regime’s Internal Security Forces and Basij units were dismantled, including intelligence headquarters and command centers linked to units responsible for suppressing protests.

Overall, the IDF said it has struck more than 400 military and regime targets inside Iran since the start of the operation.