Houthis launch missile from Yemen, sending millions to shelters across central Israel

Attack comes just hours after Houthi drone struck a hotel in Eilat, sparking a fire but causing no injuries

Air raid sirens sounded Thursday evening in dozens of communities across Israel after a missile was launched from Yemen and intercepted.
Millions of Israelis entered shelters. The Houthi missile fire came about two hours after a drone struck the entrance of a hotel in Eilat, sparking a fire.
The Houthi missile
Sirens were activated in Bat Yam, Or Yehuda, Herzliya, Holon, Yehud, Ramat Gan, Petah Tikva, Kiryat Ono, Ramat Hasharon, Tel Aviv, Ramle, Be’er Yaakov, Lod, Ness Ziona, Rehovot, Jerusalem, Modi’in, and communities in the West Bank.
