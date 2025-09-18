Houthis launch missile from Yemen, sending millions to shelters across central Israel

Air raid sirens sounded Thursday evening in dozens of communities across Israel after a missile was launched from Yemen and intercepted.
Millions of Israelis entered shelters. The Houthi missile fire came about two hours after a drone struck the entrance of a hotel in Eilat, sparking a fire.
Sirens were activated in Bat Yam, Or Yehuda, Herzliya, Holon, Yehud, Ramat Gan, Petah Tikva, Kiryat Ono, Ramat Hasharon, Tel Aviv, Ramle, Be’er Yaakov, Lod, Ness Ziona, Rehovot, Jerusalem, Modi’in, and communities in the West Bank.