Thousand protest for Palestine in New York carrying Palestinian Flags and chanting "There is only one solution: Intifada, Revolution"

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched in Manhattan late on Thursday chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and “Israel you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide. Israel what do you say? How many kids did you kill today?” The protesters blocked the front entrance to the World Trade Center’s Oculus, and other lower Manhattan sites.
The demonstrated also targeted U.S. President Joe Biden for his position in support of Israel and the military aid delivered to it, since the outbreak of the war. One sign carried in the march read “Genocide Joe has got 2 go.”
Without US backing, without US support politically, financially, in the media and so many other ways, the Palestinian resistance would have defeated Israel a long time ago,” said Nerdeen Kswadi, one of the organizers of the March to the New York Post.
A separate group of some 1,500 people marched in a "funeral procession for children who were killed in Gaza." They dressed in black and marched silently to a drum beat carrying 500 dolls representing dead children and placing them in the middle of Times Square, to illustrate children killed by Israel in the Gaza Strip.