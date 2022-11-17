For first time since 2013, Netanyahu speaks with Turkey's Erdogan

For the first time since 2013, Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.
The call lasted about 12 minutes, according to Netanyahu's office. Erdogan and Netanyahu apparently discussed the ways to act to significantly strengthen the economic and political relations between the two countries.
Netanyahu expressed his condolences to the Turkish leader over the bombing attack that occurred in Istanbul earlier this week, and offered Israel's expertise in the fight against terrorism. The explosion in Turkey's tourism hotspot on Sunday left at least six people dead and 81 others wounded.
Erdogan thanked Netanyahu, and expressed his condolences over the killing of three Israelis in this week's terrorist attack in the West Bank settlement of Ariel. In the attack, a Palestinian assailant stabbed several people before ramming his vehicle into oncoming traffic, killing three and wounding three others.
The Turkish president once again congratulated Netanyahu on his victory in the November 1 elections. Shortly after election results were announced, Erdogan congratulated Netanyahu, saying he "believe(s) that the new government will continue cooperation between the countries in all areas, in a way that will bring peace and stability to our region."
The two leaders also agreed to work together to establish a new era in relations between Turkey and Israel.
Turkey recently appointed an ambassador to Israel after not having one for four years. Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, a veteran diplomat who served as Turkey's consul general in Jerusalem between 2010 and 2014, was named to the post.
