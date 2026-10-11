Amid ongoing fighting and military operations on multiple fronts, the IDF is finalizing logistical preparations for Israel's October 27 election to the 26th Knesset , ensuring that every active-duty and reserve soldier can exercise the right to vote. While polling stations across the country will open on Tuesday, October 27, some soldiers will be able to cast their ballots as early as a week beforehand. Can soldiers join political parties? How can troops identify themselves at polling stations in Lebanon? And what happens if a soldier is called into combat on Election Day? Here is everything you need to know about voting in the IDF.

For a significant number of IDF personnel, this will be the first election in which they are eligible to vote. With the vote approaching amid a highly charged political climate, the military has instructed soldiers on active duty to refrain from expressing political opinions, engaging in political arguments or attempting to influence political views within their units.

Gallery Voting under fire: how the IDF prepares for October 27 election ( Photo: IDF )

The restrictions also extend to social media. Soldiers are prohibited from expressing political positions on any platform, including liking, commenting on, sharing or distributing posts by political parties or politicians. What is permitted? Soldiers may publicly follow the accounts of candidates or political parties solely to stay informed. Attendance at political gatherings or campaign events is also subject to strict conditions: soldiers may attend only as spectators, must wear civilian clothing and may not identify themselves as military personnel.

Reservists who are not on active duty are exempt from these restrictions on political expression and may voice political opinions online, provided they do not use military uniforms or IDF insignia.

How will I know when and where to vote?

Military polling stations will operate on Election Day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Each unit will appoint an election officer responsible for informing soldiers of their polling station's exact location and operating hours.

Fixed polling stations will be established at military bases and facilities, while mobile stations will travel between troops stationed at military outposts, protecting communities, participating in training exercises or carrying out operational missions. Military polling stations will also operate in hospitals so that hospitalized soldiers registered with the IDF's medical liaison system, known as Ram 2, can vote.

Soldiers may vote at any military base where they are present on Election Day, even if it is not their permanent base. They may also choose to vote at a civilian polling station, provided they cast only one ballot. Voting more than once is a criminal offense.

How does identification work at military polling stations?

Each military polling station will have an election committee consisting of two soldiers who will undergo training before Election Day and will be responsible for verifying voters' identities using military identification or valid civilian documents.

Active-duty soldiers may identify themselves using a military ID card, national identity card, valid driver's license bearing their photograph or valid Israeli passport accompanied by proof of military service. There is no need to bring the voter notification received by mail.

For combat troops operating beyond enemy lines without identification documents, including those deployed in Lebanon, identity verification may be carried out using military dog tags, identification by another soldier or a photographed copy of an identity document, such as a national ID card, driver's license or military ID.

At hospital polling stations, soldiers must present a military identification card bearing their photograph, whether as an enlisted soldier, officer or noncommissioned officer. Alternatively, they may present a civilian photo ID, such as a national identity card, driver's license or valid Israeli passport, together with a voting authorization form issued by hospital staff.

How does voting work?

Military voting uses a double-envelope system. Behind a privacy screen, soldiers place their chosen party's ballot slip inside a blue envelope. That envelope is then placed inside a white envelope bearing the soldier's personal details.

How are ballot secrecy and election integrity protected?

At the end of voting, military ballot boxes will be transferred, locked, to the Central Elections Committee at the Knesset in Jerusalem for counting. The sealed ballot boxes will be collected by designated personnel trained as regional election officers and remain under their supervision until formally handed over at the Knesset.

'Military polling station' ( Photo: IDF )

How are the votes counted?

During the counting process, the blue envelope containing the ballot is separated for counting, while the white envelope bearing the soldier's personal information is destroyed. The entire process of opening ballot boxes and counting votes is conducted by the Central Elections Committee without IDF involvement.

When does early voting begin in the IDF?

Combat soldiers deployed in operational areas and beyond enemy lines, including Gaza, Syria and Lebanon, will be eligible to vote beginning at 10 p.m. on October 20. Mobile polling stations will reach troops in the field to collect their ballots. Soldiers scheduled to participate in operational missions on Election Day will also be given the opportunity to vote in advance.

Can soldiers run for office or join political parties?

Soldiers are permitted to register as members of political parties, provided they do not identify themselves as military personnel. Senior civilian employees of the IDF and career military personnel may run as party candidates only if they terminate their military service at least 100 days before the election. Conscripts must arrange a deferment of military service at least 100 days before Election Day, while reservists on active duty must end their service at least 30 days before the election.

Can soldiers work at polling stations?

Soldiers may work at civilian polling stations on Election Day in politically neutral roles, including election committee secretary, usher or election integrity inspector, provided they obtain their commander's approval. They may not serve as election committee members, party observers or employees of political parties.

Is photography allowed?

As at civilian polling stations, photography is strictly prohibited inside military polling stations.

Do soldiers get Election Day off?