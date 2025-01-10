After body of father extracted from Gaza, Israel identifies son's remains

The IDF confirmed Friday that Hamza Ziyadne, 23, abducted during the October 7 Hamas attacks, was killed while held captive in Gaza. His remains were identified at the National Center of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv, days after being recovered alongside his father Youssef’s body from a tunnel near Rafah by IDF and Shin Bet forces. The announcement leaves 98 Israeli hostages still in Hamas captivity.
According to military officials, the bodies were discovered in a subterranean area where several Hamas operatives were also found dead. The circumstances and timing of their deaths remain unclear, though the two were reportedly held together.
Hamza, his father, and two of Youssef's children—Bilal and Aisha—were kidnapped from Kibbutz Holit during the attacks. While Bilal and Aisha were released in a November prisoner exchange, the family had held onto hope that Youssef and Hamza would return alive.
Youssef was laid to rest Thursday in Rahat, where thousands gathered to mourn. However, no government representatives attended the funeral. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that officials from the POW and Missing Persons Division had been present, but the family's decision for an immediate burial left little time for ministerial attendance.
Family members expressed frustration with the government, accusing leaders of mishandling negotiations to recover hostages alive. “They wanted them dead,” alleged Odeh Ziyadne, a relative, suggesting officials sought to avoid potential testimony against them in future inquiries.
Rahat Mayor Talal Al-Krenawi lamented the loss, calling it "a day of sorrow and disappointment for the entire nation." He said the family had prepared to celebrate Youssef’s anticipated return, only to receive devastating news of his death.
Other relatives echoed their grief and anger, criticizing the government for failing to secure the hostages’ safe release. “We’ve lived more than 450 days without peace,” said Kamel Ziyadne. “Better negotiations might have brought them home alive.”
The IDF and Shin Bet reiterated their commitment to bringing all hostages back, saying they are "using every effort to secure the swift return of those still held captive."