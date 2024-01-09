Qatar says exchanging ideas on hostage deal as Israeli delegation visits Cairo

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed al- Ansari says all ideas discussed lead to cessation of war, prevention of its spread and supply of aid to Gaza in agreement of hostage exchange

Lior Ben Ari|
Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al Ansari said on Tuesday that Qatar is exchanging ideas with others, in efforts to mediate a new hostage release deal to free Israeli captives held by Hamas in Gaza. At the same time according to a Wall Street Journal report, an Israeli delegation arrived in Cairo. Egyptian intelligence officials confirmed the delegation's arrival to the papers.
al Ansari said all ideas lead to a "cessation of the fighting, prevention of it expanding and agreeing on a hostage exchange." On post-war Gaza al-Ansari said that Qatar was open to ideas that bring Palestinian national ambitions to fruition and advance Palestinian freedom.
2 View gallery
קטאר: 13 חטופים ישוחררו בפעימה הראשונה, מחר ב-16:00קטאר: 13 חטופים ישוחררו בפעימה הראשונה, מחר ב-16:00
Qatar Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed al-Ansari
(Photo: Reuters)
"Our priority now is to stop the war, bring humanitarian aid into Gaza and prevent expansion of the conflict," he said. He also condemned statements made by Israeli officials about removing Palestinians from the Strip and called them unacceptable.
2 View gallery
עצרת לשחרור חטופים בעזהעצרת לשחרור חטופים בעזה
Family members call for hostages to be released from Hamas captivity
(Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters)
In answer to a question the spokesperson said his government shares the concerns of the international community, over developments in the Red Sea. "There is no direct communication with the Houthi rebels but stopping the war in Gaza would also stop the regional conflict."
