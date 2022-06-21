Israel keeps U.S. in dark ahead of operations against Iran, CNN says

CNN on Tuesday quoted intelligence officials who said the U.S. was not given advance knowledge of Israeli operations against Iran and "often never acknowledges their role - even privately," the network reported.
Ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to the Middle East next month, officials said U.S. allies want to know the administration was serious about dealing with Iranian aggression.
On Monday, Iranian ships came dangerously close to US Navy vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Navy statement. "The situation with Iran is getting very hot," CNN quoted a senior administration official.
The American news outlet wrote that U.S. officials do not believe that it is entirely on Biden to constrain Iran, adding that Israel appears willing to "take matters into its own hands" by increasing its covert attacks on Iranian targets while "leaving the US largely in the dark".
Meanwhile, soon-to-be prime minister Yair Lapid spoke on Tuesday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the n's upcoming presidential visit.
Lapid said that the visit would reflect the deep personal relations between the President and Israel, and the American loyalty to Israel's security.
Lapid also briefed Blinken on his planned visit to Turkey and on the joint anti-terrorism activities carried out by Israeli and Turkish intelligence agencies.
CNN in its report, said sources warned about possible miscalculations that could spiral out of control as the result of Israel's operations in Iran and Biden's "hands-off approach".
The operations included the assassination of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Colonel Sayad Khodayee in Tehran last month, and the mysterious deaths of two other Iranian scientists in late May, all of which are believed to be associated with Israel.
Israel "(doesn't) seem to have a strategic plan right now to end the Iranian nuclear weapons development," CNN quoted Jonathan Panikoff, head of the Middle East Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council and a former deputy national intelligence officer for the Near East at the National Intelligence Council.
"It's hoping that through a series of tactical actions it can keep the pressure on and continuously delay Iranian progress," he said.
"The more the Israelis push -- especially if the Iranians decide the 2015 JCPOA is dead -- the more the Iranians are going to push back," Panikoff said, warning against Iranian retaliation.
Washington is watching closely for signs of escalation between Iran and Israel, according to CNN.